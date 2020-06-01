All Of Joe Keery's Haircuts, Ranked

This is a somewhat more grown out hairstyle than the previous entry, but there is something new and noteworthy about Keery's hair — his facial hair, that is. It's difficult to pull off a mustache now that the facial hair style has lost the popularity it once enjoyed during the '70s. Keery's 'stache, however, is a surprisingly nice fit for his face. The small mustache actually accentuates how absolutely humongous Keery's hair is as well, so it does a good job serving double duty.