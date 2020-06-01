All Of Joe Keery's Haircuts, Ranked

Let’s face it: Joe Keery’s hair is a force of nature onto itself. It’s absolutely ridiculous how hypnotizing the Stranger Things star’s luscious locks are. Gossip Cop sorted through our favorite photos of Keery and put together a conclusive list of his absolute best looks, with a few wacky styles thrown in for good measure.
Keery first came sauntering into the hearts of people worldwide with his breakout role in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things. His character, Steve Harrington, quickly became a fan favorite due to his gravity defying hairdo. As the first season progressed, Keery’s hair seemed to get teased higher and higher each episode. Keery quickly proved through several red carpet appearances that his character shouldn’t be the only one known for his iconic hairstyles.
Joe Keery's bowl cut caught a lot of flack online, but when it's styled certain ways, Keery carries off the look exceptionally well. The little bit of scruff also adds a nice, sexy edge to the look, which was totally missing when Keery first debuted his controversial look, which included a truly unfortunate set of bangs. With those bangs pushed back and up, however, the somewhat dorky 'do is transformed into something a lot more dapper.
Another of our favorite looks is a somewhat trimmed down version of how Keery's hair looks on Stranger Things. Instead of the sky-high bouffant, though, this look is sleeked back and has a very modern appeal to it. It's very much the best of both worlds.
This is a somewhat more grown out hairstyle than the previous entry, but there is something new and noteworthy about Keery's hair — his facial hair, that is. It's difficult to pull off a mustache now that the facial hair style has lost the popularity it once enjoyed during the '70s. Keery's 'stache, however, is a surprisingly nice fit for his face. The small mustache actually accentuates how absolutely humongous Keery's hair is as well, so it does a good job serving double duty.
Keery evidently loves himself with a head full of hair. It's interesting to note that at this stage of growth, his hair grows out more than down, leading to this very puffy, nearly shoulder-length mane. The slight curl at the tip of his hair are especially precious in this photo.
When his hair is slightly longer, the puffiness leaves somewhat, which leaves Joe Keery looking sleek and modern yet again. Despite the long hair, Keery doesn't look out of place on the red carpet. Clearly the Stranger Things actor learned a thing or two about hairstyling while on set, because his hair once again is almost high enough to reach heaven.
When Keery and his girlfriend, Maika Monroe, hit the red carpet together, their style is bound to impress. The shorter hair looks fantastic here on Keery, who once again has his hair pushed back and up, creating a perfect wave of hair that any surfer would love to hang 10 on.
The mullet has to be our favorite look of all time. Short on top, long and flowing in the back. It's the perfect nostalgia cut and Keery wears it well, which, judging by his expression in this photo, the actor is very aware of. It's a fun, nonsensical cut that in no way takes away from Keery's natural good looks.