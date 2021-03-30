Alicia Silverstone Pregnant Again?

Is Alicia Silverstone pregnant with her second baby? That’s what one report asserted a while ago. Gossip Cop has looked into the claims and can report back.

Silverstone Spotted Sporting A Baby Bump?

Back in June 2020, Woman’s Day ran a story entitled “Alicia Pregnant With Baby Number 2?!” The article claims that the actress might be pregnant again, nine years after the birth of her first child. According to the article, photos where Silverstone was sporting a “burgeoning baby bump” raised some eyebrows.

From the evidence provided, it’s clear the article is pure speculation. The magazine refers back to a 2018 interview with Silverstone where she said she’d like to have more children in the future. The article is also accurate in reporting that the actress said she’d like a daughter.

Silverstone’s musings aside, years old comments and an alleged baby bump do not add up to a pregnancy. The article is a classic tabloid bait-and-switch. The title would have readers believe that the actress is indeed pregnant, while the actual contents merely suggest that it is a possibility.

Did Silverstone Have A Second Baby?

This story was published nine months ago, so where is Silverstone now? As of today, the actress is still a mother of one. In the same interview the article refers to, Silverstone conceded that while she would love to have another baby, she isn’t ready to give up the closeness of her relationship with her son.

Additionally, she confided that being a mother, running a business, writing books, and acting doesn’t allow for much flexibility in her schedule. In the nine months since the tabloid released the story, Silverstone has had no more children, but is still keeping busy.

Tabloids Love Baby Rumors

Woman’s Day is notorious for reporting on bogus pregnancy rumors. Earlier this year, the tabloid claimed that Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde had a baby on the way, which Gossip Cop quickly dismissed. Gossip Cop also reported on the magazine’s false allegations that Drew Barrymore was pregnant. Most of the time, the tabloids get it wrong. It’s clear that we should wait for celebrities themselves to share that news with the public before we start speculating.

