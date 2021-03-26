Alicia Silverstone Gives ‘Cheeky’ Peek Up Her Skirt In Throwback Photo

Alicia Silverstone was feeling “cheeky” and recently posted a throwback photo of herself from Bullett Magazine that takes a modern spin on the 1950s pin up craze. The actress posed for the photo, taken by photographer Zoey Grossman, a little after giving birth to her son, and she looks utterly amazing.

Alicia Silverstone’s Pin Up Inspired Throwback Is Sizzling Hot

For the photo, and to fit the ’50s pin up girl vibe, Alicia Silverstone wore a mostly demure black cocktail dress. The photo is anything but demure, however, because as she looks over her shoulder giving the camera a sultry look, Silverstone also flips up the back of her dress.

The shot was taken at the height of the skirt flip, exposing a peek of Silverstone’s red underwear and a generous portion of her backside. It’s a knockout photo, in no small part thanks to that sneaky shot up her skirt, but also because she looks absolutely gorgeous. It’s surprising that anything could steal attention away from Silverstone’s pert backside, but her innocent, yet seductive gaze does the job.

Clearly Silverstone was feeling the look, since she took the time to look back at it. It also gave fans a chance to go down memory lane, and a saucy little peek at her backside, so it seems like it’s a win-win situation for all involved.

More News From Gossip Cop

Reese Witherspoon’s Favorite Outdoor Chair Is The Perfect Patio Accessory

Mark Harmon’s Exit From ‘NCIS’ Looks More Likely Than Ever With Latest Development

Prince Harry Claims Prince Charles Isn’t His Father?

Dress For Less – $3000 Lemon Print Dress As Seen On Meghan Markle And Jill Biden

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox Planning Secret ‘Double Wedding’ With Brad Pitt And Johnny McDaid?