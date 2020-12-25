Who Is Alice Kim? All About Nicolas Cage's Third Wife

But Cage's weirdest marriage took place in 2019 following his divorce from Alice. After an almost year-long secret romance, he tied the knot with makeup artist Erika Koike. Four days later, he filed for an annulment. For such a short relationship, it sure was chock full of drama. According to court documents, Cage "lacked understanding" of what he was doing when he agreed to marry Koike because the couple was "both drinking to the point of intoxication." He also accused her of failing to disclose "the full nature and extent of her relationship with another person." A divorce was granted on May 31.