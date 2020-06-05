Is Alia Shawkat moving in with Brad Pitt? That’s what two different tabloids are claiming this week in equally bogus articles. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.
In Touch and Life & Style have published nearly identical articles this week alleging that after nine months of dating, Putt and Shawkat are ready to take their relationship to the next level. Pitt, both tabloids say, “is at a place in his life where he’s all about embracing happiness – and he’s decided to throw caution to the wind by having Alia move into his home!” “He’s even happier waking up every morning with her beside him,” says a source who, rather suspiciously, apparently gave the exact same quote to each magazine. “He’s really missed that intimacy, the trust and the connection [that comes with] having a partner that he can confide in.”
But what about Pitt and Aniston’s rumored relationship, you ask? Weren’t all these tabloids saying they had reunited? In its version of the article In Touch includes a brief blurb addressing that very plot hole in its narrative. Despite sharing that “magical moment” at the SAG Awards, as the tabloid calls it, Aniston “can’t get too angry” about Pitt shacking up with Shawkat. “She knows about Alia, but Jen and Brad weren’t exclusive,” another “source” says. “And who’s to say she’s out of the picture just because Brad’s with Alia? You can never count out Brad and Jen.”
We sincerely hope that Brad Pitt is doing as well as these articles say he is, but this story is nonsense on multiple levels. First, what’s with the shady trickery? Both tabloids, who just happened to be owned by the same company, use near-identical copy, but swap the publication names to say “a source tells In Touch…” or “a source tells Life & Style…”
That’s a pretty big red flag: news outlets pick up stories from one another all the time – so why couldn’t In Touch admit it got the story from Life & Style, or vice versa? Why would each one be acting like it’s the one that talked to this “source? More likely, both publication received the same bogus copy to publish as its own and hoped no one would realize it. Unfortunately for the magazines, Gossip Cop noticed.
If that wasn’t enough to completely discount this story as fake, Gossip Cop also reached out to a trusted source close to the pals who assured us the story was “completely absurd.” Pitt and Shawkat are clearly very close – she has been over to his house amid the LA lockdown – but she’s not about to move in with him. Oh, and it should go without saying at this point but Pitt and Aniston are not back together in any way, shape or form either. That “magical moment” at the SAG Awards was just a quick exchange of congratulations between two friends.
Neither of these tabloids is known for its stellar reporting when it comes to Brad Pitt’s supposed dating life. Last month, Gossip Cop busted In Touch for claiming that Pitt was “cheating” on Aniston with Shawkat – a story which, you’ll notice, contradicts what it’s saying this time about them not being “exclusive.” We checked in with a source close to Pitt, who laughed off the claim and noted that you can’t exactly cheat on someone you’re not dating.
Meanwhile, back in January Life & Style insisted that it was Aniston who was moving in with Pitt. “Brad doesn’t want to waste any time,” their shady tipster said. “It’s getting serious again, so they decided why not move in together!” Aniston’s spokesperson told Gossip Cop that the exes were not back on, nor had they been in any of the dozens of stories we’d debunked before this. Does the outlet even care about how obvious its lies are?
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.