Alia Shawkat Would Rather Date Jennifer Aniston Than Brad Pitt?

By Laura Broman |

Does Alia Shawkat want to date Jennifer Aniston over Brad Pitt? That’s what one tabloid has claimed this week in an absurd article. Gossip Cop looked into the story and we can set the record straight.

Shawkat and Pitt have been spotted hanging out together around Los Angeles lately, fueling wild speculation that they’re dating. A recent article published in Woman’s Day takes a different route, but one that is just as absurd. “Brad values his friendship with Alia so much that they’ve both agreed they won’t complicate things with a romance,” a suspicious source tells the outlet. Pitt has even supposedly introduced Shawkat to his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston. “Alia has also become close to Jen and has even joked that she finds her more attractive than Brad and would rather date her than him,” the questionable insider continues.

Gossip Cop investigated this story and finds absolutely no truth to it. For starters, we reached out to our own trustworthy source close to the situation, who wasn’t able to speak on the record about the matter, but who confirms for us that the story is false. Yes, Shawkat and Pitt are clearly friends: as the article mentions, they were recently spotted grabbing a meal at an In-N-Out together. But to take it as step further and claim that Shawkat is interested in dating his ex-wife is just completely baseless.

Furthermore, this is a complete reversal of a Woman’s Day article from just a few months ago. That one, published in November, claimed the two were dating, and had gotten serious enough that Pitt had even introduced Shawkat to his parents. The information in these two stories is so contradictory that it’s impossible to trust any “insider” information the magazine purports to have. The outlet isn’t even trying to keep its fiction consistent.

When it comes to Pitt, Woman’s Day has spent most of its time recently pushing the narrative that he’s reunited with Aniston. Back in January, Gossip Cop busted the unreliable tabloid for claiming the ex-spouses had moved in together and brought Pitt’s daughter Shiloh into their home, and then that they were expecting twin girls, and finally that Pitt was throwing a surprise party for Aniston, with whom he was slowly rebuilding a romance. All of these stories contradict each other, and they most definitely contradict the situation set up in the current article. It’s clear that nothing Woman’s Day has to say about the three stars is worth taking seriously.