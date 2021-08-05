Alfonso Ribeiro Facing Backlash Over Controversial Video After Blaming White Wife For Lack Of Black Support

A cringe-worthy video of Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air star Alfonso Ribeiro has gone viral after the actor complained in a recent interview that he wasn’t accepted by the Black community because of his marriage to a white woman. Now Ribeiro, who hosts America’s Funniest Home Videos, is facing backlash for the profanity-laced video where he made several sexually explicit comments about his attraction to white women.

‘Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Star Alfonso Ribeiro Facing Backlash

Alfonso Ribeiro recently spoke with Atlanta Black Star and confessed that he sometimes felt alienated from the Black community. “Being Black isn’t something that I try to be. It’s who I am,” he explained. The actor, who famously portrayed Will Smith’s nerdy cousin Carlton in Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air, blamed his apparent exclusion from the Black community on the fact that he married a white woman and has a bi-racial family.

It all began when the reporter asked Ribeiro about a specific scene from the iconic sitcom where his character was met with skepticism while trying to pledge to a Black fraternity. The article’s author, Jasmine Alyce, asked if Ribeiro had ever encountered a similar situation in real life, to which he answered in the affirmative. “It still happens almost every day, unfortunately. I am in a mixed relationship,” Ribeiro replied. “And I get things and looks and comments constantly.”

He added, “I’m never going to be white and I’m never going to be fully supported in the Black house,” seemingly implying that Black people would hesitate to fully support him because of his interracial relationship. “So I’m in my own little world with support from almost no one,” Ribeiro continued, “to be in love with someone I’ve fallen in love with. How does that make sense? It doesn’t.” Well, people had a very strong reaction to his claims and didn’t hesitate to sound them off on Twitter.

Until I read this headline, I had literally never heard anything about Alfonso Ribeiro’s wife. https://t.co/8YBdXt14F1 — Bianca Nicole (@BonkaWillyWonka) July 30, 2021

Two things I never heard in my life, one, a black person ever mention Alfonso Ribeiro wife, two, Alfonso Ribeiro ever mention anything pertaining to black America. Black people are the welcoming people in this country, he has a guilty conscious or just paranoid about nothing. https://t.co/AuqjQGe4lM — lib&smoke (@LibSmoke) July 30, 2021

"I don't support Alfonso Ribeiro because he has a white wife!"



-No Black person in the past, present, or future https://t.co/LdOrMNB2XO — Jem (@RealKaylaJames) July 30, 2021

Viral Video Paints Ribeiro In Unflattering Light

As the story continued to make its rounds through social media, one Twitter user posted an old video of Ribeiro onstage at a concert making several vulgar statements about his love and lust for white women.

Maybe this is why we didn’t care about your marriage or why you haven’t been invited to BET @alfonso_ribeiropic.twitter.com/6PlId77Zk0 — L E X (@iamlexstylz) August 1, 2021

The reaction to the profanity-laced video was overwhelmingly negative, with some even commenting that the video would have never been brought up if Ribeiro hadn’t attempted to blame his lack of popularity in the Black community on his interracial relationship. One poster even commented that it seemed like it was Ribeiro himself that was “preoccupied” with his mixed-race marriage and insinuated that the actor might be projecting.

At least Carlton was a funny character, Alfonso Ribeiro on the other hand can be intolerable and ignorant. https://t.co/c6XwUsRYxv — Ameshia Cross (@AmeshiaCross) August 1, 2021

The clip is proof that its he who is preoccupied with his having a white wife and NOT the black community. No one cares about who he's married to or what women he dates. He seems obsessed with letting folks know. — JayW a.k.a. Uncle Rawkus (@JasonW31683344) August 3, 2021

Carlton really should have sat there and said nothing. A FEW people may have said something, but MILLIONS didn’t care. Now you say something and now a video like that comes out…. — Colin Baird (@FightBairdFight) August 3, 2021

There’s no doubt that Alfonso Ribeiro has faced strange looks due to his mixed-race relationship, which is extremely unfortunate, but his claim that his white wife is the reason for his lack of support in the Black community is extreme, to say the least. Other prominent Black entertainers have been in mixed-race relationships and marriages and had bi-racial children, and they’ve been heartily supported by the Black community. Perhaps Ribeiro is looking outward for the solution to a problem when he should be looking inward.

