Alexandra Grant: Keanu Reeves' Girlfriend Or Con Artist?

Ever since their red carpet debut, Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant have become one of the most talked about couples in the world, which might be because no one’s quite certain if they’re really a couple or not. It seems likely that they’re romantically involved, though it hasn’t been confirmed yet, and that likelihood has brought some strange rumors about Grant to light. Some diehard Reeves fans are behind some of the most bizarre, darkest rumors about Reeves' relationship with the artist, with some going so far as to allege that Grant is simply taking advantage of the Matrix star.