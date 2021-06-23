Alexandra Daddario Boyfriend: What We Know About Her Relationship With Andrew Form

Since her breakout role as Annabeth Chase in the Percy Jackson film series, Alexandra Daddario’s Hollywood star has steadily been on the rise. She’s appeared in movies like Texas Chainsaw 3D, San Andreas, and Baywatch. She has also guest-starred on shows such as It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, White Collar, True Detective, and New Girl. Currently, the 35-year-old can be seen in the third season of Starz’s The Girlfriend Experience and will be starring in the movie Die in a Gunfight, due out next month. So, what’s the status of this talented actress’s love life? Here are the details on her relationship with her current beau, Andrew Form.

Alexandra Daddario’s Boyfriend Is Andrew Form

Daddario made her relationship with Form official in May of 2021 by posting a sweet picture of the couple on Instagram.

She wrote in the caption: “It was dark and cold and rainy today, a terrible combination, and it didn’t make it warmer to wrap him up in my arms but it did make it all seem lovely and nice and joyful.”

Form can also be seen in a recent YouTube video Daddario posted called “A brief summary of a day.” In the short 1:51 minute clip, the Songbird star is seen waking up in the morning and hugging Form before preparing her coffee with him in the kitchen.

It sure looks like domestic bliss to us! If you check out the comments sections, you can see that many fans agree — and also admit they’re jealous of the relationship.

“Imagine waking up with Alexandra, one of the reasons to brighten your day. That man must be one of the luckiest guys on the planet,” one commenter wrote. Others noted: “Jealousy is not one of my traits, but boy am I jealous of that man” and “Alex is all domestic now. A lot of sad jealous guys out there…”

There are also a number of comments calling out the couple’s 17-year age difference — Form is 52 while Daddario is 35. But we don’t really think of the gap as a red flag, as the actress has said she’s much more discerning about the people she gets involved with these days.

“People told me that my thirties would be the best time of my life, and I think … it’s kind of true,” she told Access Hollywood in 2018. “You know, you go through your twenties and you work really hard, and you sort of get to a place in your early thirties where you know yourself better. You know what you want romantically. You’ve made mistakes. You’ve learned what you don’t want and what you do want….I think that I’m in a place where I know myself better. I know what I want more, and I know what I stand for.”

Andrew Form Is A Film And TV Producer

Born on February 3rd, 1969, in Long Island, New York, Form is a well-established Hollywood film producer. He got his start as a production assistant for legendary producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who worked on big action movies like Armageddon, Black Hawk Down, the Pirates of the Caribbean film series. Form seems to have followed in his former boss’s footsteps, with producing credits on high-octane horror hits such as 2003’s The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and its 2006 prequel, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning; 2009’s Friday the 13th; The Purge, The Purge: Anarchy, The Purge: Election Year, and The First Purge; and A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place II.

Form also has credits on a number of TV series and docudramas, including the television version of The Purge, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Billion Dollar Wreck, and Horror at the Cecil Hotel.

Andrew Form Used To Be Married To Jordana Brewster

(Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

Before falling in love with Daddario, Form was married to actress Jordana Brewster, who’s best-known for her role in The Fast and the Furious film franchise. Form met Brewster on the set of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning and at first, the couple kept their relationship under wraps.

“We started dating in secret — you know, hanging out in my trailer — because it would have been unprofessional otherwise,” Brewster told InStyle Weddings back in 2007 (as reported by People). “But every day, Andrew wore these work boots to the set, and if I was lying down in the shot or there was equipment in the way, I’d look for his shoes. It was comfortable just to know he was nearby.”

Once filming wrapped, the couple started seeing each other out in the open. They married in 2007 and have two sons together — Julian, born in 2013, and Rowan, born in 2016. According to People, Form and Brewster amicably split in 2020 and continue to co-parent their two children.

Here’s hoping the relationship between Form and Daddario goes the distance!