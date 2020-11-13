Who Is Alexandra Breckenridge? All About The 'Virgin River' Star

Anyone looking for the streaming equivalent of comfort food should consider feasting on Virgin River. The Netflix series, starring Alexandra Breckenridge, debuted last year and is described by one critic as "a charming slice of small-town drama." It's just the kind of escape viewers need from a real-world weighed down by political chaos and coronavirus.

Part of the show's success can be attributed to the well-acted characters. Breckenridge plays the protagonist Melinda "Mel" Monroe. If she seems familiar, it could be that you recognize her from one of the many smaller parts she's had on film and TV. If not, she's still one to watch. Find out more about the actress, who returns for the second season on November 27.