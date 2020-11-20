Alex Trebek Took Feud With Regis Philbin To His Grave?

For generations, Alex Trebek and Regis Philbin were a comforting presence on television every weekday. Their deaths in 2020 sparked tributes from fans, with many saying it was as if a member of the family had passed away. A distasteful tabloid now reports that Trebek went to the grave still harboring hatred toward Philbin. Gossip Cop investigates.
According to the Globe, the beloved Jeopardy! host passed away still ‘harboring a bitter grudge against talk star and game show rival Regis Philbin.” The tabloid dug into the record to find some comments Trebek had made about Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? in 2000. Trebek said “people on [Jeopardy!] aren’t there for the money. They’re there to show off their intellectual prowess.” Philbin responded by saying “if he says anything about Millionaire I’ll just look him in the eye and say; ‘Is that your final answer, Alex?”
While the two claimed to have buried the hatchet, a source close to Trebek tells this tabloid that Trebek “found it embarrassing” how Philbin responded. Trebek believed he “could have crushed Regis in a fight” and that “those wounds never really healed.” It seems that Trebek took this grudge to the grave.
While the quotes about a supposed rivalry between Philbin and Trebek are accurate, the tabloid leaves out that the two reconciled years ago. Philbin didn't do very well on Celebrity Jeopardy!, and Trebek made some jokes at Millionaire’s expense. Philbin responded with gusto and Trebek apologized, saying Philbin was “a boon to any show on which he appears,” and that the supposed rivalry was “completely blown out of proportion.”
This marked the end of this "rivalry." Trebeck and Philbin moved right along and everyone but the Globe forgot about the whole thing. Trebek and Philbin remained civil for the rest of their lives. Here’s a lovely clip of Trebek making Philbin a sandwich as a part of his documentary Game Changers.
Whenever a beloved celebrity dies, you can count on one tabloid coming in like a vulture to use the death to sell magazines. When Kobe Bryant died, this tabloid ran a piece entitled “Kobe didn't have to die.” When Eddie Van Halen passed, the National Enquirer quickly published a bogus piece about him being buried with his guitar. When Jeff Bridges announced his cancer diagnosis, that same tabloid said he was forgoing chemotherapy, which was completely untrue. Tabloids like this one have no sense of decency and will make up whatever it wants to sell magazines.
This isn’t the first time either of these men has been exploited either. When Trebek announced his diagnosis, the Enquirer said he only had months left to live. Trebek not only lived another year and a half, but he never stopped hosting Jeopardy! even while undergoing treatment. As for Philbin, his death was used as fuel in numerous hit pieces about former co-hosts. One tabloid said Ripa wasn't invited to his funeral, while another said she was now feuding with Kathie Lee Gifford.
Neither story was at all true, and it only exploited the death of a cultural icon for profit. Gossip Cop is disgusted by the Globe for using these beloved hosts and manufacturing grudges. The two were friends, and it’s allegations are all bogus.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
