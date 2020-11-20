Alex Trebek Took Feud With Regis Philbin To His Grave?

This isn’t the first time either of these men has been exploited either. When Trebek announced his diagnosis, the Enquirer said he only had months left to live. Trebek not only lived another year and a half, but he never stopped hosting Jeopardy! even while undergoing treatment. As for Philbin, his death was used as fuel in numerous hit pieces about former co-hosts. One tabloid said Ripa wasn't invited to his funeral, while another said she was now feuding with Kathie Lee Gifford.