‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Host Makes Touching Tribute To Alex Trebek On Significant Day

Yesterday was a sad day for Jeopardy! fans, as it was the late Alex Trebek’s birthday. The longtime host of the popular trivia game show would have turned 81-years-old on July 22 and guest host Robin Roberts made certain to honor the great man’s legacy. Fans are still mourning the loss of the television giant and many took to Twitter to memorialize Trebek and let him and his loved ones know he’ll never be forgotten.

Current guest host and anchor for Good Morning America Robin Roberts paid tribute to the beloved host of Jeopardy! Alex Trebek on what would have been his 81st birthday. “Today is a special day,” Roberts informed the audience. “It’s July 22nd and would have been Alex Trebek’s 81st birthday.” She added, “He was a kind, intelligent and philanthropic man,” who “loved this game.” She then turned to the contestants on the stage and declared, “Let’s celebrate him and his legacy by playing the game he loved.”

Robin Roberts pays tribute to Alex Trebek, who would have celebrated his 81st birthday today. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1YG17BsPPp — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) July 22, 2021

Other Guest Hosts Give Their Love To Trebek

Roberts wasn’t the only person to remember Trebek’s birthday. Former Jeopardy! champion and one of the show’s many guest hosts Buzzy Cohen wrote a touching message about the impact Trebek made in his life. Cohen also shared a photo of himself and Trebek sharing a hug, with the older man gazing pensively into the camera.

As someone who made it up to the stage, I will say there is still no one who can truly hold a candle to the late great Alex Trebek. He is and will continue to be dearly missed in all our homes. Sending love to his family and loyal Jeopardy crew. Happy Birthday Alex. pic.twitter.com/ctyyc99qpt — Buzzy Cohen (@buzztronics) July 22, 2021

Another loyal fan posted a clip of Trebek’s final episode on the show, and the message the game show host left behind for his fans.

Alex Trebek would’ve been 81 today….here’s the message he left us with on his final episode of Jeopardy 🙏pic.twitter.com/Zro70ThCiK — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) July 22, 2021

Fans Honor Trebek’s Legacy On His Birthday

As the day went on, more and more birthday messages were shared on the social media site from everyday fans mourning the loss of Trebek while still honoring his legacy. He touched so many lives over the years and it’s clear that his impact hasn’t lessened with time.

Remembering Alex Trebek, born on this date in 1940 #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/8mlYtgqgiF — Gummy Arts (@gummyarts) July 22, 2021

Happy heavenly birthday to the late Jeopardy! host, Alex Trebek. pic.twitter.com/k8SU2qan3V — Alec Behan (@alec_behan) July 22, 2021

Today, we remember the legendary TV personality, Alex Trebek, on what would’ve been his 81st birthday.



Obviously he was the longtime host of “Jeopardy!” until his unfortunate passing last year. He was a gentleman with good humor and a love of knowledge.



We love you, Alex. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QgtCBd0tkV — Sir Simon A. | Celebrating 5 Years of BLC (@BabyLamb5) July 23, 2021

Somewhat surprisingly, Ken Jennings, who has won Jeopardy! more times than any other contestant and has long been rumored to be a sure bet to take Trebek’s place did not post a birthday tribute to social media. Jennings may have chosen to mark the occasion in a different way, but it does seem odd that the man who is heavily favored to take over the late host’s spot let the day go past without public comment.

Regardless, Alex Trebek continues to be deeply missed and thoughts of him are never far, especially for those who make their way to the set of Jeopardy!, where his presence is still almost tangible.

