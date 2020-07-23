Alex Trebek Defies Odds And Tabloid Prediction That He Only Had Months To Live in Early 2019

In a recent interview with the New York Times, Trebek said he would step away from Jeopardy! if he stops meeting his own standards. He told the newspaper, “When I start slipping, I’ll stop hosting.” He still plans on returning to Jeopardy! once it resumes taping. “My doctor has told me that he is counting on me celebrating two years of survivorship past the diagnosis of stage 4 pancreatic cancer, and that two years happens in February,” he told Good Morning America earlier this week. “So I expect to be around — because he said I will be around — and I expect to be hosting the show if I am around.”