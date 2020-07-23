Alex Trebek Defies Odds And Tabloid Prediction That He Only Had Months To Live in Early 2019

Despite being diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, Alex Trebek has beaten the odds given to him by tabloids. With his memoir The Answer Is… fresh off the presses, Gossip Cop looks back on a year-old story that gave him months to live.
“Alex Trebek has just months to live” claimed a very wrong National Enquireron March 25, 2019. The magazine pushed this completely false story right after Trebek announced his diagnosis. The outlet referred to a few doctors who have never treated Trebek, one of whom told the magazine that “he’s probably got only a few months to live.”
Wrong! Thankfully and wonderfully wrong the tabloid was, as we are over a year after this article was published and Trebek is still with us. He hasn’t stopped working and somehow found the time to write a memoir, which is in stores now. Just this week, he appeared on Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.
The beloved gameshow host has been an inspiration for his legions of fans through his cancer fight. Last month, those fans came to Trebek’s defense when the Daily Mail published photos of him taking out the trash. There was a touching moment on Jeopardy! late last year where one of his fans, a contestant that night, wrote “We love you Alex” instead of taking a guess in Final Jeopardy. Trebek started to tear up, as did anyone watching.
In a recent interview with the New York Times, Trebek said he would step away from Jeopardy! if he stops meeting his own standards. He told the newspaper, “When I start slipping, I’ll stop hosting.” He still plans on returning to Jeopardy! once it resumes taping. “My doctor has told me that he is counting on me celebrating two years of survivorship past the diagnosis of stage 4 pancreatic cancer, and that two years happens in February,” he told Good Morning America earlier this week. “So I expect to be around — because he said I will be around — and I expect to be hosting the show if I am around.”
Gossip Cop would like to add how heinous and irresponsible it is to quote a doctor on a man’s life expectancy when said doctor has never treated the man. This tabloid pulled the same awful trick when it said that Queen Elizabeth II was dying back in April. The queen has made public appearances since then, so it looks like Gossip Cop’s bust was right on the nose.
Johnny Depp and Whoopi Goldberg have also found themselves in these phony “dying” stories, both from Globe. We debunked them when those stories were originally published, and both Depp and Goldberg are alive and well. Cher, too, was apparently on her deathbed just a month ago according to that same magazine. Tabloids are often disrespectful, but peddling these dying narratives just to make a quick buck is particularly harmful. They should be ashamed of themselves.