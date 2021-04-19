Alex Rodriguez Warns Ben Affleck To Back Off Jennifer Lopez?

Has Alex Rodriguez warned Ben Affleck to stay away from his fiancee Jennifer Lopez? Considering the news that Rodriguez and Lopez have split for good, Gossip Cop is immediately skeptical. Here’s the real story.

Alex Rodriguez Jealous Of Ben Affleck

InStyle recently ran a tribute story about Lopez where it received comments from some famous names. Among them was her ex-fiance and Gigli co-star Ben Affleck, who jokingly asked, “Where are you keeping the fountain of youth? Why do you look the same as you did in 2003?” Lopez was charmed by the comment, calling Affleck funny and complimenting his looks as well.

According to Life & Style, this did not sit well with Rodriguez. A source says, “Ben had to know that if he gushed about Jen in the article, it would get under Alex’s skin — and it did.” Lopez and Rodriguez’s breakup has been extremely public, and Affleck’s noticed.

An insider says, “Ben knows Jen and Alex are having relationship issues,” and these compliments are all part of the plan to win back his ex. Affleck’s never been shy about complimenting Lopez, and an insider says, “A-Rod isn’t taking it lightly.” The article concludes with an insider saying Rodriguez is “determined not to give Jen any reason to think about running back to Ben.”

There’s One Problem

This story came out just days before Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez called things off for good. This story was dated the second it came out. With no relationship to fight for, this story cannot be accurate. Without the breakup happening, there were numerous signs that this story was not true. Gossip Cop seriously doubts that Rodriguez is an avid InStyle reader, so he likely wasn’t aware of the banal compliment. Lopez and Affleck have remained friends, but there’s nothing romantic between the two. Tabloids tried to invent a love triangle between Affleck, Lopez, and Rodriguez, but it had no basis in reality.

Other Bogus Stories

This is the same outlet that claimed Lopez and Rodriguez were determined to have the most expensive wedding ever. They were more focused on their actual relationship than a dollar amount, and the wedding never happened. Life & Style also accused Lopez of being unable to juggle motherhood and her career. A source close to Lopez assured Gossip Cop that this story was not true. Clearly, this is not the source to visit for accurate Lopez news.

Affleck was just one of many who complimented Lopez in the InStyle piece. Does Rodriguez also have a grudge against Marc Anthony, Fat Joe, and Tom Ford? This story just took a public compliment and invented drama where there wasn’t any, to begin with. Since Rodriguez and Lopez have broken up, this story cannot be true.

More News From Gossip Cop

Michelle Obama Divorcing Barack, Stepping Away From The Spotlight

Tiger Woods Asleep At The Wheel? Accident Investigator Claims He Might Have Been

Prince William Secretly Coronated King As Queen Elizabeth Plans To Step Down?

This Controversial Shoe Is the Biggest Footwear Trend Of 2021

Report: Lori Loughlin And Mossimo Giannulli Have ‘Tense’ Reunion After He Is Released From Jail