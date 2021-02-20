Gossip Cop

Alex Rodriguez Using ‘Humiliated’ Jennifer Lopez For Fame And Money?

Elyse Johnson
9:00 am, February 20, 2021
Is Jennifer Lopez being used by her fiance, Alex Rodriguez? A tabloid claims the “humiliated” actress can’t leave the former MLB player, even though he’s mistreating her. Gossip Cop looks into the story.

Cover of Star Magazine, dated March 1st, 2021 with a photo of Jennifer Lopez.

On the cover of Star, the headline reads “Humilated J.Lo Used For Fame & Money!” The magazine’s accompanying article states that Alex Rodriguez’s mistress was “telling all” which has rocked his relationship with Jennifer Lopez. To briefly catch everyone up to speed, the former athlete was recently accused of having an affair with Madison LeCroy from Southern Charm. Though Rodriguez has denied having ever met the reality star, sources tell the tabloid that “all hell is breaking loose” between Lopez and Rodriguez.

“It’s humiliating for Jennifer to hear these rumors about Alex and Madison,” one insider reveals, while another source claims this isn’t the first time Rodriguez stepped out on his partner. “These new reports are a slap in the face — the ultimate betrayal,” says the source. The publication then reveals that Rodriguez’s “insatiable libido” dates back decades, referencing a rumor from a book that the athlete used to have a revolving door of prostitutes in and out of his home.

“Alex also made countless visits to strip joints and sex clubs,” discloses the insider. The tabloid writes that the actress has “no other choice” but to stick by her man. “She’s obsessively image-conscious and knows that staying with Alex makes their combined brand more valuable,” adds the sketchy tipster. Noting the couple’s failed attempt to buy the Mets, the insider continues, “they may have pulled out of the Mets bidding war but they’re going to purchase that’ll make them even richer.”

The story concludes with the source disclosing that though friends have “warned” the Selena actress that her fiance is using her, “Jennifer is more than comfortable with the cushy lifestyle they have. She’s not going to let anyone else dictate her love life.”

While it is true that Alex Rodriguez, like many celebrities, has faced some unsettling accusations, the tabloid’s story isn’t true. A rep for Rodriguez denies the idea that the athlete was hiring prostitutes. In regards to the Madison LeCroy scandal, both she and Rodriguez have reportedly clarified that the two were never physically with one another involved — with the baseball player further revealing that he’s never met the reality star. And, as for the notion that Rodriguez is using Jennifer Lopez for “fame and money” that is a rumor Gossip Cop has debunked several times.

This past Valentine’s Day, the Lopez shared an Instagram post with an extravagant rose bouquet Rodriguez purchased for her to commemorate the holiday and the anniversary of when they first met. Gossip Cop thinks it’s safe to say that the couple is doing just fine.

This is hardly the first incorrect report we’ve corrected from Star. In 2019, we debunked the outlet for claiming Rodriguez and Lopez wed in a lavish beach ceremony. Last January, we busted the publication for asserting Lopez kept Rodriguez on a “tight leash.” Now, the athlete is using his future wife for her fame and fortune? Nice try.

Our Verdict

Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.

