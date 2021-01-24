Alex Rodriguez Told Jennifer Lopez To 'Get Over' Oscar Snub?

Though Jennifer Lopez received her second Golden Globe nomination for her performance in the movie Hustlers, rumors spread that the singer didn’t take being snubbed by the Oscars too well. Did Lopez’s reaction drive Alex Rodriguez crazy? Gossip Cop revisits the report.
Last January, In Touch declared that Rodriguez wanted Lopez to “get over” her Oscar snub. The publication asserted that Lopez was crushed she didn’t receive an acting nomination for her portrayal of a Manhattan stripper in the crime drama. Lopez's emotional response, the outlet purported, was also hard on the former MLB player, who the tabloid claimed was at his wit's end from dealing with her tears.
According to the magazine, Rodriguez allegedly tried to first cheer Lopez up by reminding her how great of an actress she was and that she’d get an Oscar nomination someday. However, an insider contended that the actress was throwing the biggest pity party ever, which started to weigh heavily on Rodriguez. "He was tired of hearing it. She thought this was her time, so she was really disappointed that they snubbed her. Of course, she wasn’t complaining about it publicly, but she did privately, and A-Rod couldn't take listening to it anymore," the source added.
Gossip Cop found the article to be completely absurd. Most hard-working actors or actresses strive to get nominated for an Oscar, so understandably, anyone would be upset if they didn't receive it. Still, to allege that Alex Rodriguez wasn’t supportive of his future wife is ridiculous. Gossip Cop ran the report by a more trusted source close to Jennifer Lopez who confirmed that the story was fabricated. Plus, Lopez emotionally celebrated her Golden Globes nomination for her role in Hustlers. If the actress was supposed to be too wrapped up in her "pity party," why would she proudly and emotionally celebrate her nomination? Her Instagram post directly contradicts this narrative.
Additionally, this wasn’t the first incorrect report we’ve busted from In Touch. Two years ago, the tabloid alleged that cheating allegations threatened Alex Rodriguez’s future with Jennifer Lopez. Since the pair announced their engagement in 2019, it’s quite evident that no allegations came between the couple. In 2019, the tabloid maintained Rodriguez and Lopez planned to have a winter wonderland wedding. Gossip Cop clarified that this wasn’t correct as well. The pair have pushed their wedding plans back due to COVID-19, not jealousy, infidelity, or cold feet. When it comes to Lopez and Rodriguez’s personal life, it’s best to not believe what the tabloids say. Most of the time, the stories aren’t even close to true.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
Olivia Wilde And Harry Styles Have Baby On The Way?
Chelsea Handler Strips Down For Biden’s Win
Report: Drew Carey Quitting 'Price Is Right,' Leaving Hollywood
Truth About Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis’ ‘$315 Million’ Divorce
Wendy Williams Show' Producers 'Scrambling' To Replace Her After Health Crisis?