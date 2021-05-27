Alex Rodriguez Still Thought Jennifer Lopez Would Date Him Again Before She Reunited With Ben Affleck?

Was Alex Rodriguez expecting to reunite with Jennifer Lopez, and blindsided by her reunion with Ben Affleck? That’s one tabloid’s story. Gossip Cop investigates.

Alex Rodriguez ‘Flabbergasted’ By Bennifer Reunion?

The most recent edition of the Globe alleged that Jennifer Lopez’s ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez was shocked that she reunited with Ben Affleck shortly after their split. According to the tabloid, Rodriguez was under the impression that “he’d win back” Lopez and was completely crushed when he heard she accompanied Affleck on a ski trip.

“Alex is shocked Jennifer has moved on!” exclaims the tabloid’s inside source. “He truly thought they would be able to make it work and reconnect. He has been reaching out to J.Lo to meet with her and she has been very short with him.” In February, after Rodriguez’s scandalous text messages to other women leaked and the fate of his relationship to Lopez became uncertain, Affleck reportedly swooped in and wooed Lopez all over again.

Alex Rodriguez Has It Out For Ben Affleck?

After Lopez’s split from Rodriguez became official, Lopez and Affleck fled to the private Yellowstone Club in Montana where Affleck is rumored to own a ski chalet. “They have a strong connection. It’s all been quick and intense, but Jennifer is happy,” says a source. Although Rodriguez has reportedly reached out to Lopez to vent his frustrations over her fling with Affleck, Lopez is “not interested in rekindling anything” with the former MLB star.

After the word got around about Lopez and Affleck’s trip and Rodriguez was approached about the news, the athlete responded with the simple phrase, “Go Yankees.” The comment was thought to be a subtle jab at Affleck who is a diehard Red Sox fan, the Yankees’ rival team. “A-Rod will not give up on his and J.Lo’s relationship. He’s willing to do anything to make it work,” concludes the insider.

‘Skirt-Chaser’ A-Rod Trying To Win J.Lo Back?

So, is Alex Rodriguez determined to reunite with Lopez? Given what we know, it doesn’t seem like that’s the case. It’s totally possible the two are in communication since the exes said in their breakup statement that they are “better as friends and look forward to remaining so.” The couple even said they will “continue to work together and support each other” in the future. That being said, it doesn’t seem like Rodriguez is making any desperate strides to get Lopez back.

Surely, Rodriguez has some complicated feelings towards his split from Lopez after having dated for four years, but there’s no evidence that he’s trying to sabotage Lopez’s future relationships. Furthermore, while “everyone” is up in arms about his “Go Yankees” comment, the swipe was simply too vague to draw definitive conclusions. Rodriguez was a New York Yankee for a cumulative ten years, and it’s possible he meant little more than to show support for his team.

Finally, Rodriguez appears far from bitter about the split. On an Instagram story, Rodriguez seemed to be professing his plans to start anew. The baseball star wrote, “I am about to step into a new beginning in my life. Anything that doesn’t serve me is clearing out of my life. New levels are unlocking for me mentally, physically, and spiritually. I am remaining patient and know that this new phase of my life is coming.” While it’s impossible to tell what anyone is truly feeling, those words don’t seem like they’re coming from an embittered ex.

The Tabloid On Celebrity Relationships

Besides, the Globe has proved unreliable on two of these subjects. First off, there’s no trusting the tabloid to report on Alex Rodriguez after it claimed that he was getting too fat for Jennifer Lopez. Not long ago, the magazine also insisted that Ben Affleck was furious with his brother, Casey Affleck, for making a move on his ex, Ana de Armas. None of these stories turned out to be true, making it clear that readers should be wary of the Globe‘s take on anything.

