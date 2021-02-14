Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez Planning Wedding On A Yacht?

There have been many conflicting reports about where Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s impending nuptials could be held. Last year, one outlet leaked that the betrothed couple were going to wed on a mega-yacht off the coast of Miami. Gossip Cop is revisiting the story and if there was any truth to this tale.
Last February, Life & Style asserted that Lopez, after giving an unforgettable performance at the Super Bowl halftime show, was in full wedding planning mode. An insider told the magazine, “Jennifer was on such a high after the Super Bowl that she and Alex decided why not keep it going. They'll be 'just married' before long! Everyone's buzzing that they've already rented a luxe mega-yacht to hold the wedding off the coast of Miami. No expense is being spared."
The source further revealed that Lopez and Rodriguez’s alleged “wedding at sea” would cost $3 million. The tipster added the singer’s dress would be designed by Versace and “form-fitting and long with a slit that will definitely leave Alex wowed.” The informant divulged more details, adding that the former MLB player was going to give Lopez a wedding ring that would “top her massive engagement ring” and that the couple’s children would also play a role in the ceremony.
Gossip Cop busted the report when it came out. At the time, we ran the story by an individual in Jennifer Lopez’s camp who confirmed that the narrative wasn’t true. Lopez and Rodriguez, who originally planned to wed in Italy, have postponed their nuptials twice due to COVID-19 and plan to hold off on going through with the ceremony.
Recently, during an interview with Elle, Lopez revealed: “We postponed the wedding twice. We had planned what we really, really wanted to do, [but] I don't know if we'll be able to recreate that. We canceled it, and since then we haven't really talked about it. There's no rush. We want to do it right when we can do it. We just have to wait to see where the world lands.”
Since the Hustlers star has clarified that the pair’s plans are indefinitely on hold, Gossip Cop thinks it is safe to say other narratives about the couple’s wedding is also untrue. For example, last May, Life & Style alleged that Lopez and Rodriguez were having a summer wedding. Last month, the same tabloid purported that Lopez had called off the wedding due to Rodriguez getting cold feet. Gossip Cop busted these reports at the time.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.