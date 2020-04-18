Truth rating: 0

Last year, a tabloid claimed Jennifer Lopez was having second thoughts about marrying Alex Rodriguez amid an alleged cheating scandal. Gossip Cop investigated the story and found there was no truth to it. Now, 365 days later, it’s clear to see how ridiculous the article was.

On April 18, 2019, the National Enquirer falsely asserted Lopez and Rodriguez “wouldn’t make it down the aisle” after Rodriguez was supposedly involved in a cheating scandal. Former MLB rival Jose Canseco accused Rodriguez of having an affair with his ex-wife, Jessica Canseco. Shortly after that, the playboy model Zoe Gregory told to the British magazine, The Sun, that Rodriguez had sent her “dirty texts” before he proposing to Lopez. Both claims were busted by Gossip Cop but it didn’t stop the Enquirer from claiming Lopez was starting to have doubts.

An alleged source told the magazine Lopez was “worried” about the allegations against her fiance and was “dragging her feet” as a result. “She doesn’t want to have a repeat of her wedding fiasco with Ben Affleck! It’ll be the fourth wedding for Jennifer if she makes it to the altar. Her cold feet need warming,” the so-called source added. That tabloid’s premise was completely incorrect. Lopez never said she was having doubts about marrying the former baseball star. The only reason the couple’s plans to wed are on hold is due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Lopez recently spoke with Ellen DeGeneres where she shared her wedding to Rodriguez has been “put on the backburner” because of the current epidemic. “Honestly, I don’t know what’s going to happen now, as far as dates or anything like that. We’re just kind of in a holding pattern like the rest of the world. Again, it’s something that we’re gonna have to wait and see in a few months, how this all pans out,” the singer divulged.

Furthermore, Gossip Cop checked in with a source close to Lopez who assured us at the time that the entire narrative was nonsense. It’s no surprise because the Enquirer has often been wrong about Lopez and Rodriguez before. In October 2018, Gossip Cop busted the phony tabloid for claiming Rodriguez felt “trapped” by Lopez and wanted to start dating other women. The unreliable magazine asserted the former athlete was “sick” of Lopez’s controlling ways and tired of being stuck to one woman. The whole story was bogus. We checked with a rep for Rodriguez at the who confirmed the article was untrue and obviously the couple are still happily together, just waiting for the world to get back to normal like the rest of us.