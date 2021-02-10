Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez Adopting Child After Cheating Scandals?

Did Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez decide to adopt a child as a way of moving past Rodriguez’s “love rat past?” A tabloid reported that the pair also wanted to share their vast fortune with the less than fortunate, starting by opening up their family for a child who has no home. Gossip Cop looked into the rumor and can set the record straight on what’s fact and what’s fiction.
According to a report out of the National Enquirer last year, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were set on expanding their blended family through adoption. The big decision apparently came after the couple finally moved past Rodriguez’s “alleged love rat past.” Rodriguez has been accused of cheating on Lopez several times over the last few years, with one affair allegation coming just weeks before the retired MLB star proposed.
The couple seemingly moved beyond the allegations of cheating and have been talking “about having more kids,” a source told the tabloid, adding, “and now they’d like to adopt.” The family grew closer in lockdown, which was supposedly one of the driving forces behind Rodriguez and Lopez’s decision to adopt. “They’re really enjoying spending quality time together as a family and it’s changed their attitude about devoting so much time to work,” the source insisted.
There’s also a philanthropic reasoning for the family to expand, the insider relayed. “They feel so blessed to have an abundance of wealth that they want to share it.” The dubious source continued, “Jennifer has realized how many kids don’t have a home and she wants to help. They’ve been heavily researching adoption.”
Bringing a needy child into the fold is exactly what the apparently troubled couple needs to move on from Rodriguez’s alleged past indiscretions. “They’re also trying to figure out how to not only spend more time together as a family but also find ways to work together while spending less time actually working,” The source cheerfully concluded.
It’s been almost a year since this story hit the presses, and there’s been no word from either Jennifer Lopez or Alex Rodriguez about any adoptions. The adoption process is notoriously long, but even after a year, there ought to be progress or announcement of some sort. But there hasn’t been, which is a glaring red flag to Gossip Cop.
Another red flag is the breathless, overzealous recounting of Rodriguez’s alleged cheating scandals. Clearly, the tabloid simply wanted to rehash the drama and the supposed adoption portion of the story was merely its way in. It’s obvious throughout the article that the alleged adoption is practically an afterthought. While it’s completely possible that Lopez and Rodriguez have discussed expanding their family in that way, it’s difficult to trust a tabloid that spreads unverified rumors in lieu of the truth on a weekly basis.
The Enquirer has a particularly bad track record when it comes to reporting on Rodriguez and Lopez. The outlet reported in October that Lopez was “grossed out” because Rodriguez had gotten fat. A source close to the situation laughed off the rumors after Gossip Cop reached out. Equally false was the tabloid’s allegations that Lopez ordered Rodriguez to “get a job,” which was similarly laughable since Rodriguez holds a number of jobs. This magazine is always first on the scene when it comes to salacious news, but the story always manages to miss the mark.
Gossip Cop can’t say for sure, but this is most likely false, given the evidence.
Queen Elizabeth Sending Prince Charles To Rehab?
Ryan Seacrest Leaving 'Live', Relocating To Los Angeles Permanently?
Report: Pete Davidson's 'SNL' Castmates Want Him To Quit
Report: 'Rail-Thin' Renee Zellweger On 'Extreme' 500 Calorie Diet
Alex Rodriguez 'Furious' About Ben Affleck's Comments About Jennifer Lopez