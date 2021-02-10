Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez Adopting Child After Cheating Scandals?

The Enquirer has a particularly bad track record when it comes to reporting on Rodriguez and Lopez. The outlet reported in October that Lopez was “grossed out” because Rodriguez had gotten fat. A source close to the situation laughed off the rumors after Gossip Cop reached out. Equally false was the tabloid’s allegations that Lopez ordered Rodriguez to “get a job,” which was similarly laughable since Rodriguez holds a number of jobs. This magazine is always first on the scene when it comes to salacious news, but the story always manages to miss the mark.