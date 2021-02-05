Alex Rodriguez 'Furious' About Ben Affleck's Comment's About Jennifer Lopez

An outlet says that Ben Affleck’s remarks about his ex-fiance, Jennifer Lopez, ruffled the feathers of her current beau, Alex Rodriguez. Gossip Cop is investigating the report. Here’s what we know.
“A. Rod To Affleck: Hands Off J.Lo!” reads the harsh headline from a recent article from the National Enquirer. The outlet says that “big-mouth” Ben Affleck’s public fawning over his former partner, Jennifer Lopez, has her fiance, Alex Rodriguez, gearing up for a fight. The paper claims that the former MLB player is set to “start swinging again” after Affleck seemingly gushed over Lopez. Affleck and Lopez began dating in 2002 after meeting on the set of Gigli. The former couple became engaged soon after but ended their relationship in 2004.
Affleck, who recently split from Ana de Armas, reflected on his relationship with the pop singer, and an insider says that Rodriguez “is furious because he believes that as soon as Ana cut Ben loose, he seemed to start making moves on Jennifer.” The insider declares, “Alex is telling anyone who will listen that Ben should keep his distance unless he wants to find out who the real Batman is.” Other sources add that the former athlete is “touchy” since he and Lopez are navigating through a rough patch in their relationship.
The supermarket tabloid notes how the betrothed have postponed their impending ceremony due to COVID-19, but the magazine says that the couple has been getting on each other's nerves during lockdown. Lopez is also increasingly turned off by Rodriguez’s “sagging physique and lack of motivation.” Gossip Cop would like to interject that we’ve heard several stories that said Lopez was disgusted by Rodriguez’s alleged weight problems.
However, the insider shares that the couple’s troubles began when they tried to buy the New York Mets. The source added, “Jennifer believed Alex’s numerous sports contacts would help lift her to a new plateau in the industry. But she overestimated his reach. Now they’ve run out of the joint projects and goals that were the rocket fuel for the relationship.”
The magazine concludes the piece by mentioning Rodriguez’s current legal drama with his former brother-in-law. “Things between Alex and Jennifer aren’t very good right now. It’s no wonder he’s wary of Ben trying to return to her life,” says the tipster.
Gossip Cop can correct this absurd story. While Ben Affleck did compliment his former girlfriend, he was by no means trying to woo her away from Alex Rodriguez. A source close to the actor denies that there was anything more behind his recent comments. Plus, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s relationship isn’t in peril. The couple was just spotted enjoying dinner together. As for their wedding, the couple did decide to postpone the ceremony indefinitely because of COVID-19, but that doesn’t mean they’re having issues.
This also isn't the first time the Enquirer has made outlandish claims about Lopez and Rodriguez. About five months ago, the magazine reported that Lopez had demanded Rodriguez get a job. Before that, the tabloid said that Lopez was upset over Rodriguez’s spending habits. Gossip Cop busted these phony accounts when they came out.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
Jeopardy’s Controversial Guest Host Has Contestants Furious
Gwen Stefani Jealous Because Blake Shelton's Giving Kelly Clarkson All His 'Attention'?
What Happened To Frank On American Pickers? The Real Reason Why He Lost All That Weight
Kathie Lee Gifford Joining 'The View'?