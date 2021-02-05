Alex Rodriguez 'Furious' About Ben Affleck's Comment's About Jennifer Lopez

Newly Single Ben Wants To Reunite With Jennifer Lopez?

Affleck, who recently split from Ana de Armas, reflected on his relationship with the pop singer, and an insider says that Rodriguez “is furious because he believes that as soon as Ana cut Ben loose, he seemed to start making moves on Jennifer.” The insider declares, “Alex is telling anyone who will listen that Ben should keep his distance unless he wants to find out who the real Batman is.” Other sources add that the former athlete is “touchy” since he and Lopez are navigating through a rough patch in their relationship.