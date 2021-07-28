Alex Rodriguez Bizarrely Copies Ex Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck During Birthday Trip With NFL Reporter

Alex Rodriguez recently celebrated his birthday, and strangely, it was almost exactly the same way his ex Jennifer Lopez celebrated just days earlier. In fact, there were so many overlaps between the exes’ outings that Rodriguez wound up visiting the same shops Lopez and her new beau Ben Affleck had just a few hours apart. It almost seems like no matter where Lopez goes, her ex-fiance is just steps behind her, and he always seems to have a beautiful blonde in tow.

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Party In Same Town For Birthdays

Jennifer Lopez had Ben Affleck by her side to ring in her 52nd birthday on a yacht sailing around picturesque St. Tropez, but her ex Alex Rodriguez wasn’t too far behind her. Just three days after turning the big 5-2, Rodriguez also celebrated his 46th birthday. He also did so on a yacht, though his was somewhat smaller than the enormous vessel Lopez had commandeered.

His trip bounced him and his guests around Europe, but eventually, the retired baseball star ended up in the same beautiful coastal French town as his ex: St. Tropez. Rodriguez traveled with a group of friends, including NFL reporter Melanie Collins. The two have reportedly denied being in a romantic relationship with each other. Rather, they know each other through mutual friends, Jessie James Decker and her husband Eric Decker, which is how Collins managed to score an invite to the swanky birthday celebrations.

Rodriguez Keeps NFL Reporter Melanie Collins Close, His Ex Lopez Even Closer

Regardless of the pair’s denials of a romance, they kept close together as they explored the various luxury shops St. Tropez had to offer, including an ice cream parlor where they snacked on delicious, creamy ice cream cones. Collins and Rodriguez were hard to miss, especially since they were wearing matching ensembles. Collins kept it chic and classy in a white v-neck, front-buttoned midi-dress while Rodriguez stayed cool in his white, linen button down shirt, jogging pants and white sneakers.

They were also a part of a small group that looked through various high end stores, ironically the same stores that Lopez and Affleck had just been spotted in not even two hours before. This isn’t the first time Rodriguez has popped up somewhere connected to Lopez. Just last month, Rodriguez rented a home in the Hamptons that was just over a mile away from Lopez’s Hamptons home.

Rodriguez “Obsessed” With Bennifer?

Several tabloids have already claimed that Alex Rodriguez has an unhealthy “obsession” with Jennifer Lopez’s renewed relationship with Ben Affleck. One outlet even claimed Rodriguez wanted “revenge” on the couple, which is why he was seen cozying up to Affleck’s ex, Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus.

Obviously, this claim was completely untrue since Rodriguez’ rep insisted that he and Shookus were just friends and had been for years. Still, it is somewhat odd how Rodriguez never seems to be all that far from Lopez, even when she’s half a world away from her usual haunts. Keep one eye on Affleck and one eye out for your ex, Lopez!

