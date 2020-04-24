Alex Rodriguez And Jennifer Lopez Might Buy The Mets And Yankees Fans Are Freaking

By Griffin Matis |

It seems as though former Yankees star Alex Rodriguez and his fiancée, Jennifer Lopez, are in talks to buy the Mets organization. The couple has retained JPMorgan Chase to raise capital to possibly purchase an ownership stake in the New York team. While all of the sports world is in a state of chaos in the midst of the global pandemic, the possibility of A-Rod taking control of the Mets has dominated sports chatter for the past few days.

The loudest of those voices come from a bevy of passionate Yankees fans, some of whom took the news fairly well. Others, however, did not. We compiled a few of the most interesting takes on the matter from both fans of baseball and critics of the shortstop.

Some Yankees fans weren’t too mad

A-Rod has earned his place in a lot of fans’ hearts, and some might even like him more than the Yankees as a whole.

As a Yankee and Arod fan/devotee, I feel conflicted. I wish Arod would buy Yanks instead. Do I now root for the Mets and subject myself to that misery??? — kb (@callsignviper86) April 21, 2020

As a hard #Yankees fan, it is still hard to see this happening. But business speaking, we already know the world we live in… Business is business… 👏👏👏 @AROD @JLo — Emilio Caballero (@emiliocaballero) April 21, 2020

ARod is a brilliant baseball mind. I'm kinda mad at this as a Yankee fan. — Just D (@dfromthebx) April 21, 2020

Can you imagine a girl from Castle Hill is marrying a Yankee legend and is going to possibly buy the Mets??? J.Lo is living every New Yorker’s dream- men included #arod #JLo #mets — That Sports Girl (@paigey1224) April 21, 2020

Of course, should Rodriguez take control of the Mets, he’d have to sever some ties to his former team.

I cannot have Derek owning the Marlins and Arod owning the Mets. They will BOTH DESERT ME. I was like okay well at least Arod is still so involved in the Yankees organization. THIS CANNOT HAPPEN. — M (@EmEffEff) April 21, 2020

@AROD @JLo please please don’t buy the Mets. You are a Yankee forever and it would kill me if you were a Met. Signed someone that loves you both and the Yankees ❤️ — Anniebell (@AmyAmybell) April 21, 2020

@AROD will break my heart if he buys the METS 😞 YANKEES FOR LIFE — dre.🌻 (@omgeeandreaa) April 21, 2020

Why the Mets???? @AROD you’re a yankee not a met? You & Jeter should’ve bought the yankees — JobaTheCat (@cat_joba) April 21, 2020

A-Rod did get his fair share of “criticism”

Other fans were ready to write off the shortstop and simply wished him and the Mets well (or at least, “well” in the most passive aggressive way).

@patkiernan @JamieStelter @AnnikaPergament @RogerClark41 Huge Yankees fan here. re ARod/JLo. 1) Love it, Mets ownership needs a change! 2) No reason for Yankees fans (or players) to be anti-Mets. 3) ARod is not a Yankee legend. #OneNewYork — Cassandra Droogan (@cdroogan) April 21, 2020

However, plenty of folks had already written off Alex Rodriguez entirely. A-Rod has always been lightning rod for hot takes and strong opinions, and moving to buy the Mets only increased some critics’ distaste for the former player.

Arod buying the Mets? But not the Yankees? Unfollowed. You’re a fake ass yankee. Just like jeter. — Idalis (@Idalisss_) April 21, 2020

How to be the most hated man in New York.

1. Play a significant part of your career with @Yankees

2. Retire.

3. Raise money to buy the @Mets Great job @AROD — Aaron Taylor (@aarontaylor_259) April 21, 2020

TRAITOR!😡 "Alex Rodriguez considering ways to buy the Mets, NY Post reports" https://t.co/GgPN1Wek8j — Fragger of the Movement (@1stDegreeGroypr) February 15, 2020

Cant wait for AROD and J-Lo buy the Mets just another reason I can hate them #NYY — Trevor (@AllHailOvechkin) April 21, 2020

Some Mets fans weren’t a fan of the idea either. They were even willing to swap their favored teams if it meant spiting the former player. Of course, most were still eager to see the Mets organization leave the hands of the Wilpons, but seeing it in A-Rod’s control is just as unpleasant a thought.

Please, I would love if #SteveCohen blocks any and all efforts by #ARod to purchase this organization. please! please!

God allow HERod to purchase the Yankees not the Mets. — MECox (@JollyMets) April 22, 2020

If Jlo and ARod buy/own the @Mets I will become a @Yankees fan.

Go buy the Yankees. Aren't you from tha Bronx? @JLo — We Need A Vaccine (@imaworkingactor) April 21, 2020

Tha @Mets do Not need or want an ex Yankee affiliated with tha family. Tell ARod to go to Dade County and be with his fellow Yankee boy 😏 — ⚖Tha NYer⚖ (@Forbidden4ZERO3) April 21, 2020

Of course, the power couple is still just retaining JPMorgan Chase and are waiting to see how things play out, so who knows if we’ll even see A-Rod at the organization’s head if the team does indeed sell? He and his wife have stiff — and extremely wealthy — competition, so only time will tell who ends up running the Mets. Either way, we’re willing to bet there will still be plenty of angry Yankee fans waiting to boo Rodriguez the next time they see him on the field.