Alex Rodriguez And Jennifer Lopez Might Buy The Mets And Yankees Fans Are Freaking

side by side photos of Jennifer Lopez in a black dress and Alex Rodriguez in a tux next to Mr. and Mrs. Met

By Griffin Matis | 10:00 am, April 24, 2020

(Getty Images)

It seems as though former Yankees star Alex Rodriguez and his fiancée, Jennifer Lopez, are in talks to buy the Mets organization. The couple has retained JPMorgan Chase to raise capital to possibly purchase an ownership stake in the New York team. While all of the sports world is in a state of chaos in the midst of the global pandemic, the possibility of A-Rod taking control of the Mets has dominated sports chatter for the past few days.

The loudest of those voices come from a bevy of passionate Yankees fans, some of whom took the news fairly well. Others, however, did not. We compiled a few of the most interesting takes on the matter from both fans of baseball and critics of the shortstop.

Some Yankees fans weren’t too mad

A-Rod has earned his place in a lot of fans’ hearts, and some might even like him more than the Yankees as a whole.

Of course, should Rodriguez take control of the Mets, he’d have to sever some ties to his former team.

A-Rod did get his fair share of “criticism”

Other fans were ready to write off the shortstop and simply wished him and the Mets well (or at least, “well” in the most passive aggressive way).

However, plenty of folks had already written off Alex Rodriguez entirely. A-Rod has always been lightning rod for hot takes and strong opinions, and moving to buy the Mets only increased some critics’ distaste for the former player.

Some Mets fans weren’t a fan of the idea either. They were even willing to swap their favored teams if it meant spiting the former player. Of course, most were still eager to see the Mets organization leave the hands of the Wilpons, but seeing it in A-Rod’s control is just as unpleasant a thought.

Of course, the power couple is still just retaining JPMorgan Chase and are waiting to see how things play out, so who knows if we’ll even see A-Rod at the organization’s head if the team does indeed sell? He and his wife have stiff — and extremely wealthy — competition, so only time will tell who ends up running the Mets. Either way, we’re willing to bet there will still be plenty of angry Yankee fans waiting to boo Rodriguez the next time they see him on the field.