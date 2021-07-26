Alex Rodriguez Already Moving On With NFL Reporter Melanie Collins? Here’s What’s Really Going on

Despite all eyes being on Bennifer these days, there are still plenty of rumors and gossip about Jennifer Lopez’s ex Alex Rodriguez. The former Yankees slugger was recently spotted with Melanie Collins, the beautiful blonde NFL reporter, and of course, everybody is talking about a new relationship on the horizon.

A-Rod Going All The Way With New Gal Pal?

As Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made headlines sprawled out on a yacht, folks were also drawing their conclusions about Rodrigeuz’s luxe luncheon with the stunning Collins. So what’s the deal? Is Collins a rebound, just friends, or something possibly more?

Well, judging from a source via Page Six, the meal at St. Tropez was nothing more than a friendly get-together. The same source also claims the two met through Jessie James Decker and her husband, Eric Decker.

Despite what other rumors may say, Rodriguez seems to be taking his newly single status in stride. The former baseball player has been seen taking it easy on his yacht with plenty of women in bikinis. But that still hasn’t stopped the tabloids from pushing the false, crazy ex-boyfriend narrative.

Clearing The Air

But could things between Rodriguez and Collins suddenly spark? Possibly, but we aren’t betting on it just yet. Even though Rodriguez invited Collins to his 46th birthday bash, she seems to be just another name on the guest list among friends.

Page Six’s source reiterates that the two are just casual friends. Judging off their interactions at lunch that certainly seems like the conclusion. In one shot, the two are chatting politely while in another Collins checks her friend while Rodriguez chats up another guest nearby. Nothing steamy so far.

“Alex has been hanging with friends and family on the trip, including Eric and Jessie James Decker. Melanie is good friends with them. They’re all friends and she’ll be at his party,” said the source.

Interestingly enough, the snapshot of Lopez and Affleck on their yacht was taken near St. Tropez where Rodriguez and Collins were dining. Well, main squeeze or not, we’re glad to see Rodriguez take things slow. Though the star athlete and star reporter would make a sensible match, we’re sure Rodriguez will have no problem playing the dating field again when he’s ready.

More News From Gossip Cop

‘Desperate’ Justin Bieber Trying To Bribe Hailey Baldwin Into Getting Pregnant?

See The Amazing $130 Million Yacht Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Are Vacationing On After Going Instagram Official

Jennifer Lopez Furious At Alex Rodriguez For Flirting With Other Women?

Truth About Jennifer Lopez Having Second Thoughts About Marrying Alex Rodriguez