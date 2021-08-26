Alessandra Ambrosio’s Daughter Turned 13, It’s Shocking How Much She Looks Like Her Mom

Alessandra Ambrosio is officially the mother of a teenager! We wouldn’t believe it except for the fact that her now 13-year-old daughter looks exactly like her. The tween recently celebrated her entrance into teenagehood with a blowout ’90s tie-dye theme party and it’s almost shocking how much the gorgeous young lady resembles her famous model mom.

Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio is the proud mother of two absolutely adorable kids who are getting bigger as the days go on. We can’t be the only ones shocked to find out that the eternally youthful model is old enough to have a 13-year-old daughter. Ambrosio celebrated her oldest kid, Anja’s, 13th birthday in epic style.

Alessandra Ambrosio’s Clearly One Proud Mother

Anja wore a bright pink, spaghetti strap dress and looked like she’d just walked off the set of She’s All That. With her long brown hair and beautiful face, she could definitely be mistaken for her famous mom, a resemblance that will only get stronger the older she gets.

To complete the 90’s look, Anja wore several layered necklaces and a pair of high-top, black Converses. Obviously the daughter of a world-famous model would have impeccable style.

Ambrosio shared a video of the festivities, which included several backyard swings set up for Anja and her many friends to play on. The lucky guests were also treated to a blacklight rave complete with glow-in-the-dark bracelets, which Anja was filmed playfully tossing around.

Take A Good Look At Mama Ambrosio Before Seeing Her Look-A-Like Daughter

One of the highlights of the video was Anja blowing out the candles on her heart-shaped, rainbow tie-dye cake complete with 13 candles as well as a dazzling sparkler. The cake also had a deliciously ’90s detail: the phrase “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” a nod to both the iconic Nirvana song as well as Anja’s new teen status.

It’s more than clear that young Anja has inherited her mother’s amazing looks, but it’s even clearer that the spirited young girl has a personality that’s all her own. Ambrosio rarely shows off her kids, so it was wonderfully generous of her to allow fans to get a glimpse of the fun celebration. Happy birthday, Anja, may this year be your best one yet!