Alec Baldwin's Marriage Falling Apart Because His Wife Gave Him A Quarantine Haircut?

Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria recently gave the 30 Rock star a haircut under quarantine. Despite Alec posting a video of the buzz cut on Instagram, a tabloid still invented a story claiming it has negatively affected their marriage. Gossip Cop can bust the silly story.
“Snippy Alec Rips Pregnant Wife Over Haircut!” reads a headline in this week’s National Enquirer. The unscrupulous publication contends Baldwin “has been browbeating his pregnant wife in lockdown” after posting a series of video of her taking an electric razor to his hair. She assisted by a stylist friend via FaceTime and through the video, Alec spends most of the time singing as the razor buzzes away in Hilaria’s hand.
The couple go back and forth, playfully wondering if this whole idea was a good one. “I don’t think she knows what she is doing,” Alec says, after whispering he’s not sure about her talents as a barber. When the haircut is complete, in the fourth and final video of the series, Alec Baldwin is seen rubbing his head and saying, “Man do I look good, look at that, wow.”
The tabloid, somehow, saw a completely different video series. Playing on Alec’s reputation as a “hothead” the outlet asserts that “Hilaria and Alex had hoped her latest pregnancy would boost their sagging union.” But, the unreliable paper alleges, his “behavior” during the haircut means it hasn’t. The tabloid ends the story with a quote from a so-called "source" saying it “may be a sign that the glow of the pregnancy has worn off!”
There really is no explanation as to why the publication thought it could get away with such a ridiculous inaccurate report when the evidence to call it on its lies are there for everyone to see, including us here at Gossip Cop. At no point in the videos is there even a hint that Baldwin is seriously mad with his pregnant wife. It’s obviously a lighthearted moment and it’s certainly not a sign a that there is trouble in the marriage. If any more evidence is needed, check out the post from Hilaria two days after the haircut of the couple kissing with the caption “just because.” Obviously the glow is still there.
Alec Baldwin has long been a target for the paparazzi and the tabloids and so has his marriage to Hilaria. In 2017, OK!, which is owned by the same company as the Enquirer, alleged the Baldwins were planning a reality show about their ever-growing family. The story was completely bogus, as Gossip Cop pointed out at the time. Three years on and there is no show, because they were never planning one. If you want a glimpse inside their private lives, stick with Instagram, because the tabloids are clueless.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.