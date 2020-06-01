Alec Baldwin's Marriage Falling Apart Because His Wife Gave Him A Quarantine Haircut?

There really is no explanation as to why the publication thought it could get away with such a ridiculous inaccurate report when the evidence to call it on its lies are there for everyone to see, including us here at Gossip Cop. At no point in the videos is there even a hint that Baldwin is seriously mad with his pregnant wife. It’s obviously a lighthearted moment and it’s certainly not a sign a that there is trouble in the marriage. If any more evidence is needed, check out the post from Hilaria two days after the haircut of the couple kissing with the caption “just because.” Obviously the glow is still there.