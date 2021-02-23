Alec Baldwin Worried About Career Amid Fallout Over Hilaria’s Spanish Scandal?

Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria Baldwin was recently embroiled in controversy over her country of origin. Tabloids have had a field day, and now one claims Alec is worried that his career could suffer because of the scandal. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Hilaria Hysteria Irks Alec’

According to the National Enquirer, “humiliated Hilaria Baldwin has issued a public apology for her bizarre claims to be Spanish” because Alec “made her do it – to protect his career.” The Departed star “has been getting a ton of heat over this ridiculous scandal and he believes it’s ruining his credibility – both in Hollywood and as a political influencer.” The “scandal continues to cause tension” between husband and wife.

Baldwin’s “profanity-laced defense of his wife” came not out of love, but “because he has a career to protect.” A source says, “he feels like she should have ditched this charade years ago and now he is paying the price.” The story concludes by saying “the scandal has scarred their relationship.”

Alec’s Career Is Fine

Despite what tabloids would have you believe, Alec is standing by his wife. A source close to Baldwin told ET that he “unconditionally supports and loves Hilaria in whatever she does and this situation has been no exception.” Baldwin recently posted a photo of himself with Hilaria on Instagram where he called her “the perfect woman.”

Alec Baldwin’s career has been completely unaffected by the scandal as well. According to IMDB, he’s still attached to seven different projects, including the upcoming Boss Baby: Family Business. He has yet to lose a single acting job over this scandal, so there’s nothing for him to be furious about in the first place.

Other Bogus Stories

This is the same tabloid that once claimed Alec Baldwin took the role of Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live as a way of getting revenge on Kim Basinger for a supposed crush she had on the former president in the nineties. It also claimed Alec and Hilaria’s marriage was falling apart over a bad haircut. Clearly, it has no real insight into Baldwin’s personal life.

The tabloid lacks clarity on all the members of the Baldwin, really, for its coverage of Hailey Baldwin Bieber has been just as preposterous. It claimed she and Justin Bieber were taking a break, and a few months later said she was pregnant with his child. There’s been no consistency or accuracy in its Bieber coverage, which is just further proof that it’s not a magazine to be trusted.

