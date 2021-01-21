Alec Baldwin Moving Out Amid Hilaria Controversy?

Recently, Hilaria Baldwin was accused of cultural appropriation after it was revealed that while she maintained a narrative that she was from Spain, she actually grew up in Boston. That led to a massive backlash from fans on social media. Now, a tabloid alleges despite Alec Baldwin initially standing by his wife, the actor has moved out of their home. Gossip Cop investigates the report.
Just weeks after presenting a united front with his wife, Woman’s Day alleged Alec Baldwin moved out of the family home on Long Island. The tabloid uses photos of Baldwin loading his vehicle with his bags as evidence for the report. Yet, upon further reading, the article specifies Baldwin didn’t actually move out of his home, but another residence he has been renting in the Hamptons. The guesthouse is where the actor stays to quarantine while traveling between the Hamptons and New York for filming purposes. Already, the report is misleading and confusing.
A source tells the publication Baldwin isn’t sure that all is fine on the home front. “He’s been working all through pandemic and traveling with his family between Manhattan and the Hamptons, so I’m not sure why he’s sprung into action with all these extra precautions now,” the insider reveals.
The informant adds, “The few occasions they’ve been seen around town, Hilaria and Alec have looked extremely frosty towards one another. It must be humiliating for him, for his own wife to be accused of changing her identity, even going so far as to fake her.”
However, Gossip Cop has heard this narrative before. Days ago, the same tabloid alleged Alec and Hilaria Baldwin’s marriage was in crisis. The story used selective photos of the actor seemingly looking “icy” towards the podcaster. Doesn’t that sound awfully familiar. Gossip Cop debunked the ridiculous report and clarified that the 30 Rock star has stood by his wife of nine years, and continues to do so.
In reality, the only move Baldwin has made was his decision to take a break from Twitter. The actor revealed he's quitting the social media platform following the hurtful comments made towards his wife.
Additionally, Woman’s Day has often cried wolf when it comes to celebrity marriages. Last month, the tabloid claimed Cindy Crawford’s marriage to Rande Gerber was on the rocks, which Gossip Cop busted. The magazine also alleged Beyonce and Jay-Z’s marriage was over because the rapper was spotted without his ring. Again, this was another recycled narrative ran by tabloids that Gossip Cop debunked. The longtime couple hasn't broken up.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
Report: Drew Carey Quitting 'Price Is Right,' Leaving Hollywood
Tiger Woods Trying To Win Back Ex Lindsey Vonn?
Claudia Conway Shares Disturbing Videos Of Alleged Abuse By Mother Kellyanne
Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Marrying In France?