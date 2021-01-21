Alec Baldwin Moving Out Amid Hilaria Controversy?

Alec Baldwin Moves Out?

Just weeks after presenting a united front with his wife, Woman’s Day alleged Alec Baldwin moved out of the family home on Long Island. The tabloid uses photos of Baldwin loading his vehicle with his bags as evidence for the report. Yet, upon further reading, the article specifies Baldwin didn’t actually move out of his home, but another residence he has been renting in the Hamptons. The guesthouse is where the actor stays to quarantine while traveling between the Hamptons and New York for filming purposes. Already, the report is misleading and confusing.