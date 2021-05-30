Alec And Hilaria Baldwin ‘Battling’ Over ‘$60 Million Prenup’?

Are Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria, at war over their $60 million prenup? That’s what one tabloid would have you believe. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor.

Hilaria Baldwin Faking Spanish Accent?

Earlier this year, In Touch reported that Alec and Hilaria Baldwin were reconsidering their prenup over reports that Hilaria was faking her Spanish accent. According to the tabloid’s inside source, Baldwin isn’t taking kindly to the revelation. “If she lied to him, too,” says the insider, “it could mean the end of their marriage and a battle over their $60 million prenup.” The tabloid insists that the Boston-born yoga guru may have even had her husband fooled about more than her Spanish heritage.

Hilaria had reportedly misled people, claiming in the past to have been from Spain. It was recently found that she was actually born Hillary Hayward-Thomas in Boston, Massachusetts. While it’s true Hilaria has spent lots of time in Spain and her parents actually live there now, it’s clear that the influencer had misled people in the past. The actress has since lost her accent, leading many to believe it was never real to begin with. That being said, was Alec Baldwin under his wife’s illusion as well?

From Hilaria And Alec Baldwin

While it’s clear Hilaria had been exaggerating her Spanish ties, she and Alec are not in conflict over it. On the contrary, Alec has defended his wife and stood by her throughout the controversy. The actor even landed himself in some hot water not long back by joking about Gillian Anderson’s changing accent. It’s obvious that the couple’s marriage of nine years is not ending and likely was not strained by the events.

Besides, the tabloids have tried this story before. Not long ago, OK! reported that Alec and Hilaria had been living separate lives for some time now and were headed for divorce. Of course the story had no truth to it and the Baldwins are doing just fine. The couple even welcomed their sixth child together and seem happier than ever.

Then, Woman’s Day alleged that the Baldwins were “in crisis” over Hilaria’s accent scandal. Again, the couple maintains a united front and are not separating. Woman’s Day tried again, alleging that Alec had moved out amid the controversy. It’s obvious the tabloids are reaching for any sign of trouble in the Baldwin’s marriage. Sorry to disappoint the tabloids, but divorce doesn’t always follow scandal.

