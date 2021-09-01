Alan Alda’s Alarming Appearance Has Friends Worried About His Health?

Are Alan Alda’s loved ones worried for his health? One tabloid insists the M*A*S*H star may never act again. Gossip Cop investigates.

Friends ‘Fret’ For ‘Shaky’ Alan Alda?

This week’s edition of the National Enquirer reports Alan Alda shocked his friends with his “shaky” TV appearance. During a recent late-night interview, Alda couldn’t seem to control the tremble in his hand, leading those in his life to worry about what the future holds. “It’s little wonder he’s doing audio-only podcasts,” an inside source dishes to the tabloid.

But the magazine insists an unsteady hand isn’t all Alda has to worry about. According to the report, his loved ones are also terrified of watching the star succumb to dementia. “Alan has his wits about him now, but he’s scared to death,” the insider reveals. The magazine finally notes that Alda was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2018, but he has been in good spirits. He even joked about his diagnosis, saying, “I’m no more demented than I was before!”

Friends Doubt Alan Alda Will ‘Ever Act Again’?

First of all, did this tabloid even watch Alda’s interview? In his appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Alda may have had a shaky hand, but he seemed sharp as ever. In 2018, Alda wanted to share his diagnosis precisely so the tabloids wouldn’t speculate wildly about his state of mind.

At the time, Alda said, “I thought, ‘It’s probably a matter of time before somebody does a story about this from a sad turn point of view,’ but that’s not where I am,” adding, “The reason I want to talk about it in public is that I was diagnosed three and a half years ago and I’ve had a full life since then.”

As far as his career goes, Alda keeps himself busy hosting his two science podcasts. While he hasn’t starred in a movie since 2019 when he had a role in the Academy Award-winning Marriage Story, he hasn’t officially announced his retirement from the profession.

That being said, he does want to make one thing clear: He’s not in “the business of pretending [he’s] not sick.” He insists he wants to remove the stigma from Parkinson’s and show you can still live a full, happy life with the condition. This tabloid’s attempts to drag Alda down are nothing short of shameful. The comedy legend is 85 years old, and the fact that he’s still doing interviews — and nailing them at that — is something that should be celebrated.

