Al Pacino’s Kids Fear His ‘End Is Near’?

Al Pacino might be known as an unhinged actor, but could the Hollywood legend’s mind be just as unpredictable? One tabloid seemed to think so last year and reported that his children are doing everything they can to keep their father happy and healthy. Gossip Cop investigates the truth behind Pacino’s health.

Al Pacino’s Kids Worried About Their Dad’s Mental State?

After he fell at the 2020 BAFTAs, the Globe published a story in their April 6 issue, detailing the great lengths his children were going to in order to save their 81-year-old dad. His 19-year-old twins, Anton and Olivia, were so “concerned over their eccentric and increasingly fragile dad they’re doing everything they can to keep his spirits high and his diet healthy,” an unnamed source told the paper.

Apparently, getting the Oscar winner to smile was a struggle after he “seemed to have a premonition of his own demise,” though the publication is quick to point out that he has been in therapy for over 25 years. “He loses himself in a role and stays there. It’s his one comfort these days,” the insider continued. The magazine reports that Olivia and Anton are spending as much time as possible with their father “before he gives up the ghost.” The article then went on to talk about the actor’s time on The Irishman, where he allegedly told director Martin Scorsese that “they needed to film as soon as possible before he died.”

A Bunch Of ‘Hoo-Ahh’

Gossip Cop can report that this story is false. The veteran actor is back on set with at least two projects in the works. He just finished up filming his role as Gucci chairman Aldo Gucci in Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci with Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Selma Hayek, and Jared Leto. He is also set to play the title role in the film adaption of one of Shakespeare’s most moving tragedies, King Lear. We don’t know for sure whether or not Pacino’s mind is really going or what his emotional state is, but it’s doubtful he would be able to memorize and recite any of the bard’s prose if the tabloid’s report was even half-true.

The Globe does not discriminate when it comes to spreading vicious rumors about mental health. A year ago, the publication claimed Prince Harry had spent time in a mental hospital recuperating from a breakdown created by his military service and split from his family. Around the same time, Bill Clinton was accused of health problems by the publication, including Parkinson’s disease. Gossip Cop discredited both stories.

