Ahlamalik Williams: What We Know About Madonna’s 27-Year-Old Boyfriend

It’s been a minute since Madonna shocked the public with a provocative project or PR stunt. However, a recent Instagram post of her much younger boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams ignited controversy and raised some eyebrows. It also sent people scrambling for deets on the young lover. Find out who Williams is and how his unique romance with the Material Girl got its start.

Who Is Ahlamalik Williams?

Madonna’s current boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams is a professional dancer who was raised in the Sacramento area.

According to the Daily Mail, his father is retired Navy veteran Drue Williams; his mother Laurie is a legal assistant for the Clark County court system in Las Vegas. He has two siblings, Ahlijah and LaYana.

Williams has been dancing since childhood, but his first major gig was in 2013 when he joined Cirque du Soleil’s Michael Jackson ONE production in Vegas. He’s also a burgeoning hip-hop artist. He’s released two songs this year: “Space X” and “West Side.”

Did we mention he’s only 27? There’s a 35-year age gap between Williams and Her Madgesty (she’s 62 for those who are too shocked to stop and do the math). To put it another way, he’s only two years older than his girlfriend’s daughter, Lourdes Leon. (Side note: Leon may look like her mom but she doesn’t follow in her footsteps. Her dating picks are more age-appropriate.)

This week, Madonna shared a birthday tribute to Williams on Instagram. A series of pics showed the couple kissing and sharing a smoke.

“Happy Birthday My Love 💜💜💜,” she wrote. “Thank you for opening my Eyes. How Can I explain how I feel? Lets get Unconscious.”

Madonna And Ahlamalik Williams Have Been Dating Since 2018

Williams and Madonna have actually been an item for over two years. They were rumored to have first met in 2015, when Williams was a backup dancer for the singer’s Rebel Heart tour. He continued on to the Madame X tour, and by 2018 things were serious. That’s when his father Drue confirmed things to TMZ.

In December 2019, Williams’ father told the gossip outlet that his son had been dating the pop icon for a little over a year. He added with pride that Madonna had hand-picked his son from a group of hopefuls during his audition for Rebel Heart.

He also spoke to The Daily Mirror a day earlier.

“We know there’s a huge age gap between the two – 36 years,” he said. “Madonna is two years older than me. But I have told my son love doesn’t have an age range when you’re consenting adults.”

He also admitted to having reasonable concerns. “We’re both big fans of Madonna – but we do worry about him and of course we don’t want him to get hurt. But I believe Madonna is going to stick with him because of the talent he has. As well as a dancer, he’s a songwriter, too.”

He went on to speculate about their future. “You never know,” he said. “They could get married.”

The singer has embraced the Williams family. She’s met them on multiple occasions and even hosted a private dinner for the folks during a tour date in Vegas. According to Drue, Madonna told them, “She loves their son unconditionally and wants to take care of them.”

Many Of Madonna’s Relationships Have Had Large Age Gaps

(Ovidiu Hrubaru / Shutterstock.com)

If Williams’ age surprises you, let’s take a trip down memory lane and revisit some of Madge’s earlier boyfriends. The pop star actually has a long history of dating younger men. The only exception was dating Warren Beatty, who was 52 when she was 31.

Throughout the 1980s, she was linked to three guys who were just two years her junior: artist Jean-Michel Basquiat, Sean Penn, and JFK Jr. But by the next decade, she wasn’t afraid to go significantly younger. For instance, she was 13 years older than Tupac when the two had a secret fling.

Carlos Leon, Lourdes’ dad, is eight years younger than Madonna. And ex-husband Guy Ritchie is a decade her junior. At 20, their son Rocco is even closer to Williams’ age than his mom is.

Madonna was also rumored to have had an affair with Alex Rodriguez; he was 32 as she approached 50. But over the last decade, Madonna took things to extremes. Following her divorce from Ritchie, she dated Jesus Luz, Brahim Zaibat, Timor Steffens, and Kevin Sampaio — all of which involved 29 or 30-year age gaps.

Are you surprised by the couple’s May-December romance, or is this just another predictable move from Madonna? Time will tell if her boyfriend’s dad is right about a potential marriage.