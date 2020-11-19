After 40 Pounds Of Weight Loss, Rebel Wilson Still Eats In-N-Out

Rebel Wilson took a completely different approach to her weight loss, and it obviously seems to be working out well for her. Her well-being-centered strategy has totally changed her views on "good" and "bad" foods, and it's nothing short of inspiring and helpful.
The actress recently shared that she feels absolutely fine snacking on the occasional fast food, and she made the important point that what someone eats isn't important when compared to how they eat. "I'm just trying to go for overall balance, overall healthy balance," she told People.
"I have this state of being, which is not my quote, but I go 'Nothing is forbidden,'" Wilson explained. "We’ll be like, 'Should we get In-N-Out burger?' And I'm like, 'Nothing is forbidden.' I can go there, I just might eat half of what I used to eat before. You know? And I'll have a burger, and a few fries, and then you feel fine."
She also mentioned that being able to focus on herself rather than her work and the next job allowed the Pitch Perfect star to actually make personal progress. “I definitely think with the slow down, it did help,” she added. "I think I was emotional eating, and overeating at times, because I wasn't loving myself enough either. And it does come down to that self-worth and self-love."
It's clear that her journey has drastically improved her all-around well-being, and even though her weight loss numbers and new look may seem astounding, it's that personal growth that's really important. With her new relationship looking absolutely adorable, Rebel Wilson is in an incredible place in her life!