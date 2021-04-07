After 37 Years Together, Are Kurt Russell And Goldie Hawn Finally Getting Married?

Did Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn finally tie the knot? This time last year, an article reported their engagement. Gossip Cop wants to check in on the couple and their big plans.

Russell And Hawn Change Their Minds?

This time last year, New Idea reported that after nearly four decades together, Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn decided that they’re ready to walk down the aisle. The report insisted that the couple’s ages were part of their decision to finally get married. According to the magazine, they wanted to share this experience with their family while they could. Additionally, the article insisted that the couple wanted to “do this for their kids and set a good example for the grandkids.” The article relied on the word of an “inside source” that was apparently close to the family. The source maintained that Russell and Hawn were planning a small, intimate ceremony and only inviting close friends and family.



Gossip Cop wasn’t buying this tabloid’s story. The article managed to ignore a total lack of evidence, as well as omitting all the evidence to the contrary. Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn have always maintained that they don’t feel like marriage is necessary for them. Hawn even claimed on one occasion that, if they had gotten married, they’d be “long divorced” by now. It’s ridiculous to suggest that nearly four decades of dedication count less than a marriage certificate. It’s even more obvious now, one year later, that this report was complete fiction. The couple remains happily unmarried and has no plans to change that.

An Old Rumor For The Tabloids

There have been countless tabloid reports over the years claiming that Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn were tying the knot. The National Enquirer reported not long back that their son’s wedding had inspired a change of heart for the couple. Gossip Cop easily dismissed the rumor, and the article’s alleged Christmas ceremony never happened. In a similar fashion, the same tabloid reported again that they were getting married. This time it was spurred by a health scare of Russell’s, the article claimed. Gossip Cop found this report as false as the rest.



Strangely, there have been just as many false reports that the couple was struggling. OK! reported not long back that Russell and Hawn were calling it quits due to “years of tension finally boiling over.” Gossip Cop easily dismissed the claims, but more followed. The Globe followed suit with a not-so-original claim that they were “fighting to stay together” after years of hardship. The article was filled with bogus details that Gossip Cop quickly debunked.



The tabloids’ changing narratives are clear indicators that they have no idea what’s going on in the couple’s lives. What we do know is that the couple has over three decades of dedication under their belt and likely more to come. That being said, they have no plans to marry and no reason to. As Hawn said herself, “I already feel devoted and isn’t that what marriage is supposed to do?” Clearly, marriage wouldn’t change anything for the already strong couple.

More News From Gossip Cop

Sandra Bullock Married At Her Wyoming Ranch?

Lakiha Spicer: How Mike Tyson’s Wife Is The Perfect Match For His Wild Personality

Halle Berry’s Favorite Skin Tool Explains How She Looks Ageless At 54

Meghan Markle Confronted Queen Elizabeth, Told Her To ‘Drop Dead’?

Reports Claim Exes Blake Shelton And Miranda Lambert Still Have Major Drama