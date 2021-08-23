Tips For First Time Pet Owners That Can Save You Thousands While Keeping Your Furry Friend Healthy

Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Pets provide us companionship, cuddles and, if they’re anything like my own fur children, comedy. But making sure our pets are happy and healthy can be stressful, both emotionally and financially.

The Struggles Of A New Pet Owner

Much to the chagrin of pet owners everywhere, we can’t openly communicate with our furry family members. So, it’s often difficult to determine whether your pet needs to see the vet in non-emergency situations or if it’s something that you can treat at home.

Think about all the times that you have a question regarding your pet’s health, behavior or nutrition. Is your puppy teething? How do you start their potty training? Is the new food you’re giving them ok? Instead of spending time and money on unnecessary vet visits (which can easily reach hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars per year), or looking up for answers online, just ask PAWP’s licensed vets instantly.

The first year of owning a puppy costs around $1,800, but with Pawp, you’ll save more than $400. “What about kittens?” You may ask. Well, the first year of owning a kitten costs $1,200 on average. With Pawp, you’ll save more than $300.

This can be a lot to handle for first time pet owners with a new dog or cat. Luckily, PAWP, a smart pet insurance alternative, is here to lend a helping hand (er, paw).

PAWP Provides Peace Of Mind

PAWP is a great two-in-one pet service, as it’s a 24-hour online vet clinic and provides a $3,000/year safety net for emergencies. One membership costs a flat fee of just $19/month and covers up to 6 pets within a household regardless of their age, breed, location and preexisting conditions for no extra cost. Psst! No pet insurance does this.

The first great thing about PAWP is that members have access to unlimited video calls and texts with licensed vets and pet professionals. Whether it’s 2 p.m. or 2 a.m., PAWP members can utilize the Ask a Vet feature for fast, real-time medical advice without appointments,wait times or a hefty bill.

This unlimited feature is super helpful because sometimes, our concerns for our pets’ well-being prompt us to go to the vet before it’s really necessary. Take it from me, a lovingly worried cat owner who took her kitty to the vet due to a possible ear infection. As it turned out, my other cat had simply sprayed my “sick” cat. She didn’t have an ear infection; she just smelled bad. Regardless, I had a hefty vet bill to pay afterwards. PAWP can help avoid this.

(PAWP)

Not only does PAWP help when it comes to asking questions and gaining clarity, but the service also acts as a stand-in for when you can’t make it to the vet.

Did your dog start throwing up in the middle of your workday? Did you happen to notice the dog not eating on your way to drop the kids off at school? PAWP’s online vet assistance gets you the advice you need even on your busiest days.

Never Choose Between Your Pet’s Health And Wallet Again

Far too often, astronomical vet bills force many pet parents to choose between giving their pets the best care possible and not going broke. Not being able to afford the care your pet needs is devastating. That’s why PAWP’s emergency fund is one of their greatest options yet.

The emergency fund offers a safety net of up to $3,000/year to cover unexpected vet bills and members can use this on any of their pets protected with PAWP.

You can also use PAWP’s vet bill assistance at any vet across the country — They pay the vet directly before you leave the clinic. And unlike most pet insurances, there is no copay, deductible or credit check. As if this wasn’t helpful enough, you’re also not expected to pay it back.

All you have to do is focus on getting your pup or kitty feeling better; PAWP does the rest.

An Invaluable Resource For Behavioral Difficulties

Furthermore, if you happened to be one of the hundreds of pet owners who adopted a dog or cat at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, PAWP could help you, too.

After the novelty of a new animal wore off, many owners started surrendering their animals back to shelters. This was likely due to behavioral issues that seemed to stem directly from quarantine.

While sheltering in place, many young animals also didn’t have the socialization and outside exposure required for healthy development. Thus, many “pandemic problem puppies” developed severe separation anxiety and other behavioral issues.

But don’t worry, as PAWP can also help new and experienced pet owners deal with the pandemic’s aftermath on their pets.

Is PAWP Really Worth It?

While there’s no doubt that the above features are highly favorable, is PAWP worth the money?

According to Forbes, the average cost of dog insurance is around $50 per month. For cat insurance, the cost is slightly lower—around $30 a month. Insurance policies can be cheaper or more expensive, depending on your pet’s age, breed and locality. No insurance covers emergencies related to your pet’s preexisting conditions. But not to worry, PAWP does!

However, over 70% of pet owners underestimate how much owning a dog or cat costs in the first year alone. Rather than being caught off guard with these high cost expenses, use PAWP for only $19 a month. This small fee will save kitten owners an average of $300+ and puppy owners $400+ in the first year.

So when it’s all said and done, we’d say PAWP is well worth it. Plus, you can spend the extra money you saved spoiling your new furry friends, as they rightfully deserve.

Everything You Need To Know When Signing Up For PAWP

Because PAWP knows you have a lot on your plate while taking care of your new pup or kitten, they’ve made the sign-up process incredibly convenient, easy and fast.

To get started with PAWP, simply fill out basic information about your pet. This includes its name, pet type (dog or cat), breed, age and weight. Next, fill out your contact information. After completing the payment form, you’re given immediate access to PAWP’s online vet clinic and within 14 days you get access to their emergency fund.

With a PAWP Pet Profile, you can keep all of your pet’s most important information in one place. Your Pet Profile can store digital health records for your pet, and those details can be shared with your online vet for personalized care.

You can also consult with an online vet within two minutes. There are no appointments, wait times or noisy, animal-filled waiting rooms. Additionally, most vet professionals available through PAWP have over ten years of experience, ensuring your fur children are cared for by the best of the best.

(PAWP)

Your Wallet And Your Pet Will Thank You

We consider our pets to be family, so why not treat them that way? The small monthly membership fee has the potential to save you thousands of dollars in vet bills.

Furthermore, access to the emergency assistance fund has the potential to save your pet’s life—in this cat mom’s humble opinion, it’s well worth it.

PAWP takes the stress out of pet ownership so that you can fully enjoy all those cuddles, companionship and comedic moments. So, what are you waiting for?