Aloe Vera Has More Surprising Benefits Than Just Helping With Sunburns

D
Dana Hopkins
7:15 am, August 17, 2021
At one point or another, you’ve needed the cooling relief of aloe vera.

Lazy days in our childhood were spent at the pool, and they could very quickly turn into a lobster situation. Aloe vera was always our go-to remedy. Your mom may have kept an aloe plant just for those special sunburn occasions. Or maybe she had to panic-buy a bottle from the local pharmacy. Either way, aloe vera was and is an important staple.

However, aloe vera isn’t just great for sunburns.

Aloe Vera Isn’t Just For Sunburns

Aloe vera has a ton of benefits that go far beyond sunburns.

For example, you can ingest it to treat dehydration, improve liver function, relieve constipation and help heartburn, according to Healthline. Even Mayo Clinic lists aloe vera as a remedy for acne, psoriasis, burns, wounds and oral lichen planus.

When it’s all said and done, aloe is a force to be reckoned with. That why Desert Harvest, a brand specializing in nutritional supplements, has based their entire brand on the plant.

Too good to pass up, we thought we’d share some of our favorite aloe vera products.

Best Aloe Vera Products

Super-Strength Aloe Vera Capsules (180 Count)
Super-Strength Aloe Vera Capsules (180 Count)
Check Price

Desert Harvest Super-Strength Aloe Vera Capsules contain a high concentration (600 mg per capsule) of Aloe Vera. Furthermore, the brand uses no pesticides, herbicides or fillers during the creation of the capsules.Lastly, this product can help to support bladder health, pain relief and all healing processes.

Editor's Choice
Aloe Renew Moisturizing and Firming Cream
Aloe Renew Moisturizing and Firming Cream
Check Price

Aloe Renew is the newest moisturizer in the Desert Harvest skincare line. Formulated with organic aloe vera, chamomile, vitamin E and copper, Aloe Renew is the perfect moisturizing cocktail for your skin.

Releveum Skin Repair Cream (8 Ounce)
Releveum Skin Repair Cream (8 Ounce)
Check Price

Desert Harvest’s Releveum® All-In-One Skin Repair Cream, helps relieve chemical burns, dermatitis, eczema, psoriasis, among other skin conditions.

Aloe-Herbal Shampoo & Shower Gel (8 oz)
Aloe-Herbal Shampoo & Shower Gel (8 oz)
Check Price

Aloe Herbal Shampoo and Shower Gel is great for balancing pH levels, unclogging pores and stimulating hair growth. Furthermore, it helps to eliminates seborrhea and dandruff, helps tame frizz and adds manageability to hair.

