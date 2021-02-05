Adrian Brody Coming Between Chris Hemsworth And Elsa Pataky?

Being Married To The Mighty 'Thor' Isn't All It Seems To Be?

We’d like to point out that it’s strange for this informant to know, in detail, what Pataky was thinking about. Was this “source” a mind reader too? Still, the tipster added the Spanish actress “confided in a few friends that she's reached out to Adrien - apparently, she sent him a text asking how he's been. It doesn't take a psychiatrist to figure out why she might be getting in touch with past loves, given she's feeling a little shaky with Chris.” The tattler concluded the story by noting it may have looked like Pataky was “living the dream in Byron while married to Thor, but the reality for her is often much lonelier."