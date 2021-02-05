Adrian Brody Coming Between Chris Hemsworth And Elsa Pataky?

Last year, a tabloid claimed Chris Hemsworth’s marriage to Elsa Pataky was in trouble and the actress turned to Adrien Brody for comfort. Gossip Cop reviewed the story when it came out. Now, we’re taking a look back at the report to make sure we got the judgement right the first time.
In 2019, Chris Hemsworth took six months off from acting to spend time with Elsa Pataky and their three children. However, in 2020, NW claimed the actor did this to “save his marriage.” The good times didn't last long for the couple, however, and the magazine later alleged that the spouses’ problems arouse again once Hemsworth went back to work. "The second his 'sentence' was over, he refused to stay home - leaving Elsa right back where she started,” an insider revealed at the time.
That’s when Adrien Brody came to the rescue, the magazine asserted. The Pianist star dated Pataky from 2006 to 2009, yet the tabloid maintained the actress began to wonder what her life would be like if she had stayed with her former boyfriend. "Adrien worshiped Elsa. He did everything he could to make her feel like the most wanted woman on the planet. They broke up because Elsa felt smothered, which is kind of ironic. Adrien must have been so different from Chris, who gets cabin fever if he's stuck at home for too long,” the source disclosed.
We’d like to point out that it’s strange for this informant to know, in detail, what Pataky was thinking about. Was this “source” a mind reader too? Still, the tipster added the Spanish actress “confided in a few friends that she's reached out to Adrien - apparently, she sent him a text asking how he's been. It doesn't take a psychiatrist to figure out why she might be getting in touch with past loves, given she's feeling a little shaky with Chris.” The tattler concluded the story by noting it may have looked like Pataky was “living the dream in Byron while married to Thor, but the reality for her is often much lonelier."
Gossip Cop corrected the ridiculous and overdramatic report when it came out. At the time, we ran the story by a source close to the situation who confirmed Elsa Pataky wasn’t texting Adrien Brody amid her marital problems. As for the actress and the Avengers actor having issues, that was also incorrect. Chris Hemsworth stated that he was shooting the next Thor film in Australia so he could be closer to his family. Plus, the two recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary and the Fast Five actress also opened up about the spouses’ marriage, explaining,
It's funny that people think of us as a perfect couple. No way. It’s been ups and downs, and we still keep working at the relationship.
Additionally, NW has been wrong before about Pataky and Hemsworth’s relationship. In 2019, the tabloid asserted Patay warned Tessa Thompson to stay away from her husband. The outlet purported a similar tale when it alleged Pataky feared Brie Larson would steal Hemsworth from here. In addition to other rumors we’ve busted about the pair, it’s clear the tabloids don’t have any insight into the couple’s marriage.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
