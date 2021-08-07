Adele Warned That She’s ‘Headed For Heartbreak’ With New Boyfriend?

Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Tom Cruise smiling in a black suit holding a microphone Celebrities Tom Cruise’s Secret 30-Minute Facial Routine Reportedly Got Leaked — And It’s Intense

Tom Cruise has managed to stun global audiences with his incredible stunts and award-winning dramatic chops for years, but it’s his face that consistently shocks people the most. The actor is closer to retirement age than ever, but he’s managed to avoid showing any signs of his age or injuries. A new report promises Cruise’s […]

 by Griffin Matis
Sarah Jessica Parker in a black outfit with Matthew Broderick in a navy suit Celebrities Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick’s Marriage In Trouble After Beachside Fight?

Are Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick about to break up? One report says the two got caught fighting on the beach, and now even the Sex and the City reboot could be in jeopardy. Gossip Cop has the story. Sarah Jessica Parker’s ‘Beach Bust-Up’ According to Woman’s Day, the filming of And Just Like […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Tim McGraw smiling in a suit and cowboy hat with Faith Hill in a black dress News Faith Hill, Tim McGraw Team Up To Star In ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff, Here’s Everything We Know

The Yellowstone universe is going to get a little larger. Kevin Costner’s hit series is going to get a spin-off with some A-listers like Tim McGraw and Faith Hill set to headline. Gossip Cop has the details. Coming Soon To Paramount+ Yellowstone is the biggest hit in the history of the Paramount Network, so we’re […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Tom Selleck in a navy suit Celebrities Tom Selleck’s ‘Failing Eyesight’ Has Friends Worried About His Future?

Is Tom Selleck going blind? One tabloid insists the Blue Bloods star is “desperate” to hold on to his “failing eyesight.” Gossip Cop investigates. ‘Dark Days’ Ahead For Tom Selleck? This week, the National Enquirer reports “aging TV tough guy” Tom Selleck’s eyesight may be failing him. The tabloid notes that the actor was spotted […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Celebrities

Adele Warned That She’s ‘Headed For Heartbreak’ With New Boyfriend?

A
Ariel Gordon
6:00 am, August 7, 2021
Adele courtside at the NBA Finals with Rich Paul
(Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Are Adele‘s friends warning her to tread carefully with her new boyfriend, Rich Paul? One tabloid insists the star is “headed for heartbreak.” Gossip Cop investigates the rumor.

Adele’s Friends Don’t Trust Her New Boyfriend?

This week’s edition of Woman’s Day reports that Adele’s new romance with “basketball super-agent” Rich Paul may not be as perfect as it seems. According to the tabloid, the singer’s friends are warning her not to trust her new beau. An inside source dishes, “Rich isn’t exactly known for being ‘the relationship type.’ He and LeBron James used to party with Tristan Thompson, Drake and all that crew for years.”

The source goes on, adding, “Rich might be treating Adele, 33, like a queen now, but some worry that he could turn out to be a bad boy in the long run.” The outlet notes that this is Adele’s first serious relationship since she and Simon Konecki divorced. Since Adele is in a vulnerable state, the magazine insists friends fear she “may be hurt by agent Rich.” The inside source adds, “Everyone’s worried Adele’s headed for a huge heartache.”

Adele ‘Headed For Heartbreak’?

So, is it true Adele’s risking heartbreak with her new romance? While anything’s possible, it doesn’t seem like the singer or her inner circle is too concerned about Paul. A source close to the singer told People — a far more reputable source — that their relationship is “not super serious, but they’re having a good time.” The source added, “They have mutual friends in common, so that’s been nice. She’s having fun and being social.” Besides, we doubt Adele is rushing into anything too serious after only recently finalizing her divorce.

And despite the tabloid’s claim, Adele seems to be blending quite well into Paul’s social circle. The couple was recently spotted on a triple date with LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and their wives. While the tabloid casts doubt and negativity on Adele’s new relationship, she seems to be having a great time and isn’t stressing the future. Besides, the tabloids have never been right about Adele’s dating life.

Similar Bogus Stories

But Woman’s Day has published plenty of inaccurate stories about celebrities being “warned” about their love lives. Last year, the magazine claimed Chris Hemsworth’s wife was “warning” Natalie Portman to stay away from him. Then the outlet alleged Amal Clooney was “warning” Julia Roberts to keep her hands off George Clooney. And most recently, the tabloid reported Renée Zellweger’s friends were “warning” her about her new boyfriend, which is just too familiar. Obviously, Woman’s Day doesn’t have the insight into celebrities’ dating lives that it pretends to.

More News From Gossip Cop

Taylor Swift And Adele Feuding Over New Music?

Adele Still Getting Help From Jennifer Lawrence To Help Launch Movie Career?

What Is The Sirtfood Diet? All About The Plan That Allegedly Helped Adele Lose Weight

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.