Adele Still Getting Help From Jennifer Lawrence To Help Launch Movie Career?

365 days ago a tabloid reported that Adele was getting some A-list help in launching a movie career. Both Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone were taking an interest in getting the “Rolling In The Deep” crooner onto the big screen. Since it’s been a full year, Gossip Cop is taking a look back to see how that ended up going.
Life & Style reported that the “Hello” singer “has always envisioned herself up on the big screen.” The tabloid said, “now that she is single, she wants to focus on her dreams." Stone and Lawrence “have both told Adele that she's got what it takes to make in Hollywood,” and figured she could do some “serious dramas as well as romantic comedies.”
Gossip Cop busted this story for being, well, rather silly. Adele had never shown any interest in becoming an actress, and we weren’t sure what breaking up with her boyfriend had to do with anything. The story was rather vague about what Stone and Lawrence would do and appeared to be nothing other than smushing three A-list celebrities together to make a story.
Nope! Adele’s acting has been limited to a guest spot on Ugly Betty and her music videos. She did make the news when she lost weight using the Sirtfood Diet, but that was not for any movie role. The closest she’s come to any kind of acting was her stint hosting Saturday Night Live just a few weeks ago.
This wasn’t Adele’s way of trying to get into acting, as her caption says “I did it for the joy of it.” While her music continues to pepper many motion pictures and TV shows, she is still not getting into the movies.
The story was pretty random, though not as random as a recent story about Adele dating Brad Pitt. She was also connected to Bradley Cooper, but if she’s dating anyone it would be Skerpa. Tabloids just love combinations of Adele with other celebs, all logic be damned.
In other Lawrence news, Life & Style said she and Cooke Maroney were having a baby. Nine months later, there was no baby to be found. Whatever sources this tabloid says they have close to the American Hustle star should simply not be trusted.
In another tale of getting people into the movies, the tabloid claimed Tom Cruise wanted to work with Meghan Markle to get her into bigger movies. Much like this story of Stone and Lawrence helping Adele, it was little more than combining two celebrities to manufacture a story. Adele did contribute the theme to Skyfall, but that’s all she seems interested in doing as far as Hollywood is concerned.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.