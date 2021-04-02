Adele Dating Bradley Cooper After Introduction By Lady Gaga?

Have Bradley Cooper and Adele found romance thanks to Lady Gaga? That was one tabloid’s story not long ago. Gossip Cop looked into the claims then, and wants to check back in on the potential lovebirds.

Adele Ready To Find Love Again?

Not long back Gossip Cop looked into an article from New Idea claiming that Adele was ready to start dating again after her dramatic weight loss. According to the article, Adele had set her sights on Cooper after they were introduced by Gaga. The magazine explained that she was sure he was the one she’d been looking for. The piece went on, speculating that the couple had found in each other the understanding they needed, that they both had just recently ended their respective long-term relationships, which makes it a perfect match.

Gossip Cop was skeptical of the story right off the bat. An alleged insider confirming the story and a mutual friendship in Gaga is all the article uses to support the claim. Aside from that, there’s absolutely nothing to suggest that the pair even knows each other. With that in mind, the budding romance seemed a bit far-fetched.

In the months following the publication, there have been no other reports to substantiate these claims. Honestly, Cooper seems to be just another name dropped into the list of men Adele has been paired with in the tabloids. The dating rumors surrounding the singer had gotten so out of hand that she took to Instagram to confirm that she is indeed single.

What Is Adele Up To Now?

The most recent reports concerning Adele are actually not dating rumors. The news recently broke that the singer’s divorce has been finalized. Finally, Adele is single in the eyes of the law. Additionally, it was confirmed that Adele would not be paying spousal support and maintained joint custody of her son.

There have been no reputable reports that Adele is dating anyone, but why should that matter? Adele is a 15-time Grammy Award winner and is officially the best-selling UK artist of the 21st century. Additionally, the singer just celebrated the 10th anniversary of her album, 21, which is the best-selling album of the 21st century so far. And still the press would rather focus on the singer’s love life and weight loss than her massive successes.

Besides, it’s hard to trust anything New Idea has to report on the singer. This is the same tabloid that reported not long back that Brad Pitt had set his sights on dating Adele, which Gossip Cop found totally false. Additionally, the tabloid recently reported that Adele and Taylor Swift were feuding, which Gossip Cop swiftly debunked.

