Adele, Bradley Cooper In 'Hot New Romance'?

Were Adele and Bradley Cooper developing a “hot new romance” after the two were introduced by their mutual friend Lady Gaga? One tabloid claimed that the two might be hitting it off since both are single parents dealing with recent breakups. Gossip Cop looked into the matter and came to our own conclusion.
Adele has recently been rumored to be dating a number of high-profile, famous men, and New Idea reports that the British songstress has set her sights on Silver Linings Playbook star Bradley Cooper. The “Rolling In The Deep” singer’s “incredible new weight-loss and extreme makeover” gave her the confidence she needed to “find love again,” the tabloid reported.
After being introduced to Cooper by their mutual friend Lady Gaga, Adele apparently has found a kindred spirit in the American actor. The outlet described Adele as “single and ready to mingle with her new friends in the Hollywood party circles,” which apparently includes Cooper. In fact, the tabloid posited that Cooper might “just be the person Adele is looking for.”
Cooper called it quits with his girlfriend, model Irina Shayk, last summer and the two have been peacefully co-parenting their young daughter ever since. “So,” the outlet baselessly speculates, “could the pair be commiserating about their recent heartaches together?” Gossip Cop practically has whiplash from all the various reports about who Adele is dating now, we can only imagine how the singer herself feels about being at the center of so many rumors.
Adele recently appeared on SNL as the show’s musical guest and afterward, wrote a heartfelt message on Instagram thanking everyone involved for making the experience a great one. At the very end of the message, Adele wrote, “I’m going back to my cave now to be the (single) cat lady that I am!” This was clearly a dig at recent rumors that once again linked her to fellow British recording artist Skepta, whom she’s long been rumored to be dating.
Several highly reputable outlets rushed to confirm the rumors that the two were dating, hence Adele’s very public embracing of her single status. The singer seems quite content to be single at the moment, contrary to what this tabloid has insisted. Also, and this is just nitpicking at this point, Adele hasn’t had an “extreme makeover.” She simply lost weight. It seems like these outlets constantly obsess over Adele’s weight loss and make it a much bigger issue than it needs to be, which speaks volumes about the tabloid industry’s larger obsession with celebrity bodies.
New Idea is zero for two when it comes to predicting who Adele will date next. Late this summer, the outlet claimed Brad Pitt wanted to start dating Adele. Gossip Cop reached out to a source close to the situation who assured us the story was completely false. Maybe this outlet should take a break on reporting on the singer’s love life until it figures out what’s really going on.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.