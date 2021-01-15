Who Is Adam Shulman? All About Anne Hathaway’s Husband

Shulman had a hand in creating his wife's engagement bling, but it's clear she is often a muse for him creatively. For instance, the label's signature pendant, The Lightkeeper, is filled with black diamonds and a single ruby to signify a rising phoenix—was designed for Hathaway.

The design was inspired by a conversation between Shulman and Hathway about Thomas Edison, the inventor of the incandescent lightbulb. "I don't feel like I have the lights in my life," Hathaway told Shulman while she was working on a film in London and he was doing theater work in New York.

The jewel was originally intended to be just for Hathaway. However, that all changed when people started to take notice of the unique pendant.

"Once people saw Annie wearing it, they wanted to know where to get a Lightkeeper pendant," Shulman told Introspective. "And with her blessing, James Banks was born in 2011."