Adam Sandler’s Clapback To The Oscars Is Brilliant

By Brianna Morton

Adam Sandler’s performance in Uncut Gems earned him the Film Independent Spirit Award for Best Male Lead, and he used his acceptance speech to hit back at the Oscars. The critically acclaimed Uncut Gems was passed over by the Academy when it came time for nominations, a snub that didn’t go unnoticed by Sandler. His clapback to the Oscars had the audience in stitches.

Sandler started the speech off by going into what can only be described as “Adam Sandler voice.” It almost sounds like his character Bobby Boucher from Waterboy, but the voice is too distorted by his laughter to make an accurate comparison. He joked that the last time critics had to pretend they didn’t hate him was when he starred in 2009’s Funny People.

This “snub” feels familiar for Adam Sandler

“A few, you know, a few weeks back,” he said, struggling to hold back laughter, “When I was quote-unquote snubbed by the Academy, it reminded me when I briefly attended high school and was overlooked for the coveted yearbook superlative category Best Looking. That accolade was given to a jean jacket–wearing featherhead douchebag by the name of Skipper Jenkins.”

“But my classmates did honor me with the allegedly less-prestigious designation of Best Personality,” Sandler continued. “And tonight, as I look around this room, I realize, the Independent Spirit Awards are the Best Personality awards of Hollywood.” Here Sandler took a pause as applause rang out through the crowd.

Laughing, he soldiered on with the next part of his speech. “So let all those featherhead douchebag [expletive] get their Oscars tomorrow night! Their handsome good looks will fade in time, while our independent personalities will shine on forever!” If he can joke about it, it doesn’t seem like Sandler was too heartbroken over the “snub,” though he clearly took some joy in poking fun.

The tabloids, however, have not snubbed the comedian

The Wedding Singer actor has a long, storied career in Hollywood, so it’s no wonder the tabloids sometimes target the comedian with false stories. OK! made several false claims about the actor last year. In September, the outlet claimed that Sandler refuses to appear on David Spade’s Comedy Central talk show. An anonymous source said the actor was “terrified” of Spade’s “sharp tongue.” Spade, who’d promised Comedy Central he’d bring his A-list friends on the show as guest, was in need of a “new circle of friends” as a result of his inability to book big names. None of this is true, Gossip Cop found. We reached out to Sandler’s spokesperson, who’s much more reliable than an unnamed tipster, who confirmed the story was completely not true. They also added that Sandler and Spade “are great friends.”

A month later, OK! published another stinker of a story. The publication claimed that Sandler was trying to turn his daughters into stars and his wife, Jackie, wasn’t happy about it. “The girls are talented, and Adam wants to be the one who shepherds them through their careers as they get older,” a suspicious source told the tabloid. Jackie, meanwhile, was supposedly more concerned that the girls got their homework finished. Once again, Gossip Cop checked in with the actor’s rep, who called the outlet’s story “crazy.” Seems like the only people who hate Sandler more than the critics are the tabloids.