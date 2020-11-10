Inside Adam Sandler's Impressive Net Worth

Adam Sandler is an American producer, comedian, director, and actor. From his humble beginnings in stand-up comedy to a jaw-dropping Netflix deal signed in 2014, Sandler has amassed a body of work that has paid off handsomely—even by Hollywood standards. Find out his net worth and the career moves that make him one of the world's most profitable stars.
Adam Sandler started his career in the 1980s with bit parts on The Cosby Show and MTV's Remote Control. But it wasn't until Saturday Night Live alum Dennis Miller spotted him doing stand-up in a Los Angeles comedy club that his star truly began to rise. Upon Miller's recommendation, Sandler was invited by producer Lorne Michaels to join SNL as a staff writer in 1990; one year later, he was bumped up to a role as a featured player.
Sandler was fired from the show in 1995, but he made the most of his run on SNL and used it as a stepping stone for the big screen. From his first starring role in Billy Madison (1995), he was a box office draw for countless comedies, such as Happy Gilmore, The Wedding Singer, and The Waterboy.
A dramatic role in 2002's Punch-Drunk Love earned him critical acclaim and a Golden Globe nomination. From there, Sandler tackled a wide range of projects, mixing more serious work (Spanglish) with all-star ensembles (Grown Ups) and the kind of silly comedy that put him on the map (You Don't Mess with the Zohan). Critics even buzzed about a potential Academy Award nomination for his "tour de force" performance in 2019's Uncut Gems.
In 2014, relying on his status as one of Hollywood's most bankable stars, Sandler and his company, Happy Madison Productions, signed a groundbreaking multi-film deal with Netflix. The deal has been renewed multiple times, helping to maintain his status as a financial giant in the film industry.
Sandler has had an equal share of hits and flops, but one thing many of his films share in common is that they were produced by his own company. In 1999, he founded Happy Madison Productions, named after his first two box office successes: Happy Gilmore and Billy Madison. To date, Happy Madison has released 46 films—many of which star Sandler, and others that feature his personal clique of comedian buddies, including Rob Schneider, David Spade, and Nick Swardson.
Happy Madison films haven't always been revered by critics. In fact, a few have the dubious distinction of receiving a zero-percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes (The Ridiculous 6, Bucky Larson: Born to Be a Star). However, many have still seen an enormous payday. For instance, 2009's critically panned Paul Blart: Mall Cop grossed $183.3 million worldwide against a production budget of $26 million. And despite the fact that The Ridiculous 6 was a critical bomb, it was at one point the most popular original movie on Netflix.
Happy Madison also made a smart investment in TV shows. ABC's The Goldbergs, which is now entering its eighth season, has been well received by viewers, critics, and network executives alike.
Adam Sandler has not (yet) reached billionaire status. Some sources report that his net worth is $420 million. However, a recent profile from Forbes estimates that the star is worth $41 million.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sandler has starred in 50 major studio releases since he left Saturday Night Live, earning at least $20 million for roughly 20 of those movies. That's $400 million in gross earnings. Combined with salaries earned through his production company, bonuses, live performances (which command as much as $400,000 per show), and Netflix, we are inclined to believe he's closer to a nine-figure sum than eight.
Despite having 35 Razzies nominations in his 30-plus years in the business, there is no doubt that Adam Sandler gets eyeballs on his work. As the lead actor in over 30 films, he's helped gross $3 billion in worldwide box office sales. For his work as an ensemble cast member, add an extra $2.2 billion.
According to Worthly, Sandler's top five highest-grossing films are:
Hotel Transylvania (2012) – $358.38 million
Grown Ups (2010) – $271.43 million
Grown Ups 2 (2013) – $246.98 million
Click (2006) – $237.68 million
Big Daddy (1999) – $234.80 million
As for his personal cut, Sandler has come a long way from the $1.7 million he received for starring in 1995's Billy Madison. His paychecks have only gotten astronomically fatter since then. Following the success of Big Daddy, he signed a lucrative overall deal with Sony Pictures which entitled him to a base salary of $20 million per movie plus up to 25 percent of a film's gross profits. Take 2003's Anger Management with Jack Nicholson. Sandler saw at least $60 million for his role: $25 million upfront, plus an additional $37.5 million (25 percent of the gross profits) as a bonus. No word on how much he's earned for more recent work, but given his Netflix success, we can't imagine he's working at a reduced rate.
In 2014, Sandler signed his first four-film production deal with Netflix for a tidy sum of $250 million. Since then, the deal was renewed twice (in 2017 and 2020) for undisclosed sums. However, some sources estimate that both were worth the same amount or as much as $275 million.
According to a Netflix executive, Sandler's 2019 comedy Murder Mystery, co-starring Jennifer Aniston, was the most popular film on Netflix in the U.S. that year. Co-Chief Executive Officer Ted Sarandos said that viewers, "love his stories and his humor." In January 2020, Netflix claimed that its subscribers have spent more than 2 billion hours watching Sandler’s films on their streaming platform.
To date, Sandler's films for Netflix include The Ridiculous 6, The Do-Over, The Week Of, Sandy Wexler, Murder Mystery, The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected), Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh, The Wrong Missy, and Hubie Halloween.
Adam Sandler certainly isn't stingy about spending the money he's earned. In 2004, he and his wife Jackie purchased a Pacific Palisades mansion from Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn for $13 million. He also owns a $3.1 million beachfront home in Malibu. Sandler recently purchased a condo in Boca Raton, Florida for his mother as a primary residence, and has additional properties in Hawaii, New York City, Long Island, and Manchester, New Hampshire.
Sandler's second indulgence? Automobiles. He reportedly owns multiple cars, including a Cadillac DTS, Cadillac Escalade Hybrid, Ferrari Enzo, and Dodge Challenger SRT. Even his golf cart is tricked out—the actor is said to possess a Pennwick, whose luxury models start at $16,000.
Sandler also invests his money in philanthropic endeavors. In 2007, he donated $1 million to the Manchester Boys & Girls Club in New Hampshire, where he was a member as a child. And in 2006, following a 34-day war between Israel and Lebanon, he donated 400 Sony Playstations to Israeli children whose homes were damaged as a result of the conflict.