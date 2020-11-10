Inside Adam Sandler's Impressive Net Worth

As for his personal cut, Sandler has come a long way from the $1.7 million he received for starring in 1995's Billy Madison. His paychecks have only gotten astronomically fatter since then. Following the success of Big Daddy, he signed a lucrative overall deal with Sony Pictures which entitled him to a base salary of $20 million per movie plus up to 25 percent of a film's gross profits. Take 2003's Anger Management with Jack Nicholson. Sandler saw at least $60 million for his role: $25 million upfront, plus an additional $37.5 million (25 percent of the gross profits) as a bonus. No word on how much he's earned for more recent work, but given his Netflix success, we can't imagine he's working at a reduced rate.