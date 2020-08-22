Adam Levine's 'Dark Moods' Still Causing Marriage Problems?

Adam Levine's Marriage Is Just Fine

All of this, the so-called source maintained, became too much for Prinsloo to handle. The dubious insider alleged Prinsloo "suffered almost as much as he has from the latest lows in his life. She hoped that when he came out of it, he'd focus more attention on her, but so far, no dice." Gossip Cop corrected the story when it came out. Levine and Prinsloo were not having problems over the singer’s “dark moods” or career turmoil. The singer openly stated he decided to leave The Voice to spend more time with his family, which Prinsloo was also happy about. Furthermore, the spouses had just celebrated five years together when the phony story came out.