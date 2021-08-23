Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo Having ‘Marriage Crisis’ Per Report

Did Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo break up? Twelve months ago, Gossip Cop confronted a story about the two having a marriage crisis. Let’s look back on that story and see what happened.

Single Mother Because Of Touring

According to Life & Style, Levine and Prinsloo were at their wits’ end. She reportedly thought his exit from The Voice would lead to more time at home, but that was not the case. Levine was instead planning on going on tour with Maroon 5, the outlet explained, leaving her alone with their children. An “exclusive” source said, “Adam constantly being away causes tension and puts more stress on their marriage,” and Prinsloo felt “like a single mom.”

COVID-19 pretty much rendered this story irrelevant. The tour in question had to be rescheduled, so suddenly the conflict at hand didn’t exist anymore. Gossip Cop also pointed out that Levine going on tour is exactly what Prinsloo should expect. He’s been a touring musician long before he met her and is still enormously successful. Bearing that in mind, we debunked the story.

Did They Split?

Nope! Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine are still happily married. They recently appeared on the cover of Architectural Digest. They welcomed photographers into their home and gave readers a glimpse into Levine’s extensive sneaker collection.

Levine has of course been staying busy. He was recently working on new music in Florida, far from buddy Blake Shelton’s wedding. As expected, Maroon 5 is back on tour. They’re heading on an intensive schedule around the United States through October. The Voice was only one part of Levine’s busy schedule, but he’s always had a lot going on.

Other Tall Tales

This tabloid routinely predicts divorces that never happen. Reese Witherspoon, George Clooney, and Tom Brady all remain happily married despite Life & Style cover stories claiming the opposite. Celebrity divorces and marriage crises are just tired tropes.

When tabloids aren’t speculating about a Prinsloo-Levine divorce, they’re busy promoting tension between Levine and Shelton. In Touch claimed Shelton chose Gwen Stefani over Adam Levine when given the choice, forcing Levine off The Voice. In reality, Levine wanted to leave the talent show for years before he finally did. Even though Shelton didn’t invite Levine to his wedding, it didn’t sound like anything personal.

Levine’s been on tour on-and-off this entire millennium. It never made sense that Prinsloo would resent him for doing his job by going on tour. Since they’re still together, Gossip Cop was right to debunk this story.