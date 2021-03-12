Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo Divorcing After ‘Rough Patch’?

Adam Levine keeps his family life with Behati Prinsloo very private, but a 2020 report claimed the pair were calling it quits after 6 years of marriage. Gossip Cop is taking a look back at the story and where their relationship stands today.

Adam & Behati Were In An Unhappy Marriage?

Last year, In Touch claimed that Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo were living separate and unhappy lives. According to an insider, the spouses went through more than a rough patch, and it would be the end of them. The source alluded to Levine’s exit from The Voice being a major source of contention, which the insider claimed was because Prinsloo put pressure on him to be more present in their daughters’ lives. The tipster claimed that when Levine “told her he was going to be on tour again… she hit the roof.”

Adam Levine’s Tough Choice

The publication then mentioned the backlash Levine and his group, Maroon 5, received during a concert because of their disengaged performance. The tabloid claimed that this happened because Levine was torn between his career and Behati. “You could tell by how [Levine] acted during the concert in Chile that he’s at the breaking point. Those close to Adam say it’s only a matter of time before divorce papers are filed,” the supposed insider revealed.

The Truth Behind Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo’s Marriage

Well, a year has gone by, and the spouses are still very much together. At the time, Gossip Cop checked with a spokesperson for Adam Levine on the validity of this story. The singer’s rep firmly told us that the story was 100% false. Though the singer has remained very tight-lipped about his marriage, it’s evident the couple adore each other. In 2018 Behati Prinsloo revealed that she and Levine “fell for one another” the moment they met. “We felt like we knew each other. It was kind of love at first sight because we had that constant kind of back and forth,” Prinsloo stated during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

In 2020, Prinsloo also praised Levine and how he parents their two daughters. “It’s so exciting to see your partner — you don’t know how they’re going to be as a parent and you two together, and it’s amazing to see him really taking the role and loving it, especially with two girls,” Prinsloo told People.

The Tabloids Have Lied Before

Gossip Cop was weary of the magazine’s story when it came out since the tabloids have been wrong about the couple before. In the summer of 2020, we busted Life & Style, which is the sister publication of In Touch, for claiming Levine’s marriage was on the verge of falling apart. Gossip Cop corrected the absurd story at the time, which is clear is still false.

