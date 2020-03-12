Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo Headed For Divorce?

EXCLUSIVE

Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo are not on the brink of divorce, despite a bogus tabloid report stating otherwise. The story is totally false. Gossip Cop can exclusively debunk it.

In Touch is claiming this week that the Maroon 5 lead singer and his wife of almost six years have been leading “separate –and unhappy – lives.” A so-called “insider” tells the tabloid, “This is more than just a rough patch – it may be the end for them.” This alleged source claims that Levine had left his position on NBC’s The Voice last year because of pressure from Prinsloo to be more present for their two daughters. “When he told her he was going to be on tour again… she hit the roof,” says the supposed tipster.

As evidence for this impending split, the magazine mentions Maroon 5’s recent concert in Chile, after which the band and Levine in particular faced backlash for their disengaged performance. In Touch has decided it must be because Levine is “torn between his career and Behati.” “You can tell by how [Levine] acted during the concert in Chile that he’s at the breaking point,” the unknown insider goes on. “Those close to Adam say it’s only a matter of time before divorce papers are filed.”

This report is transparently false. The tabloid has absolutely no evidence to support the theory that Levine’s subpar performance in Chile was due to drama with Prinsloo. Furthermore, despite whatever shady “insiders” In Touch purports to talk to, Gossip Cop checked in with a spokesperson who is actually qualified to speak on the record for Levine, who confirms that the story is “100 percent false.”

But you don’t need to take it from us: just ask Levine and Prinsloo. Last week, when Levine was informed that In Touch would be running this phony story, he and Prinsloo laughed it off on Instagram. The singer posted a screenshot of the message he received about the story with the caption, “Oh no!! Is it true @behatiprinsloo???” Prinsloo likewise added Levine’s post to her own story with a gif of a laughing alien. That should have been enough to convince the tabloid that its story was bogus, but it went to print anyway.

This isn’t the first time a tabloid has falsely cried divorce for Levine and Prinsloo’s marriage. Last August, Gossip Cop debunked a piece from Star that claimed their marriage was in trouble due to Levine’s alleged “dark moods.” The tabloid cited the death of Levine’s longtime friend and manager Jordan Feldstein, Maroon 5’s poorly-received Super Bowl performance, and his abrupt exit from The Voice as evidence of his supposed inner turmoil. We investigated that report and found it to be nothing but a spiteful attempt to link disconnected events in Levine’s life to form an insulting narrative.