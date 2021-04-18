Abby De La Rosa: All About Nick Cannon’s Girlfriend And Expectant Mother To Twins

Rapper, songwriter, comedian, and TV host Nick Cannon has worn many hats over the course of his 20-year career. He’s released music and comedy albums, acted on the big and small screens, and hosted hit competition shows such as America’s Got Talent and The Masked Singer. He’s also the father of four children, with two new babies on the way. So who’s the mom of his newest bundles of joy? Here’s the inside scoop on Abby De La Rosa, Nick Cannon’s girlfriend and baby mother.

Who Is Abby De La Rosa?

Abby De La Rosa was born on October 25th, 1991 in Los Angeles, California. She describes herself as a broadcast professional and international DJ on her Instagram profile. She’s also a savvy businesswoman who recently launched her own line of face coverings, Masked By La Rose.

It’s not clear exactly when Abby De La Rose started dating Nick Cannon, but we estimate it was within the last year. There are also very few pictures of Cannon on De La Rose’s Instagram feed—he appears only in photos from a recent maternity shoot.

Nick Cannon And Abby De La Rosa Just Announced They’re Expecting Twins

Abby De La Rosa and Nick Cannon recently made headlines when they announced they were expecting twin sons together. The expectant mama shared the exciting news in an Instagram post, writing:

“Our dearest sons – my miracle babies, thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy. I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one but two little angels. I pray that God give you both the strength to walk brave and boldly in your individual truth just like your Daddy. That God bless you and your brother and guide you into living out your full purpose. Your Dad & I will always be here for you both; in complete unison and support. No matter what this world may throw your way, know that forgiveness is key and what is for you – is for YOU! You both are already so loved and we can’t wait to meet you both.”

Nick Cannon Already Has One Set Of Twins With Mariah Carey

This is not the first time Nick Cannon has eagerly awaited the arrival of a child. In fact, it’s not the first time he’s eagerly awaited the arrival of twins! Back in 2011, Cannon had a set of fraternal twins, daughter Monroe and son Moroccan Scott, with then-wife Mariah Carey. The couple were married from 2008 until 2016 and currently share custody of their two kids.

(Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com)

“We’re doing whatever we can to make sure their upbringing is as healthy as can possibly be and that we’re as healthy as we can possibly be. And that’s where we are to this day,” Cannon said of their co-parenting in a 2020 interview with Variety.

Cannon also shares two children with Brittany Bell—a four-year-old son named Golden and a four-and-a-half-month-old daughter named Powerful Queen.

Nick Cannon Had Overlapping Pregnancies With Brittany Bell And Abby De La Rosa

Wildly enough, Cannon and De La Rosa were already expecting twins before Bell even gave birth to Cannon’s daughter, Powerful Queen.

While Cannon has made no official statement regarding his fidelity or the nature of his romantic relationships, rumors have circulated for months that he has multiple girlfriends. And back in 2019, the 40-year-old entertainer admitted that after his divorce from Mariah Carey, he was no longer interested in being monogamous. “I think I’ll never be able to be with just one woman again,” he said on rapper T.I.’s on his podcast, ExpediTIously. “I did it in marriage, I was very faithful in my marriage. The reason why we split up had nothing to do with infidelity, nothing like that. Once I stepped away from that, I [realized] that construct is not designed for me.”

Luckily for Cannon, it doesn’t appear as though Bell has a problem with his untraditional outlook on family and relationships. We assume she most likely knew that Cannon was expecting another child when she took Instagram to announce the birth of Powerful Queen Cannon in December 2020. And she had nothing but good things to say about her baby’s father in the post!

“All I can say is that Nick was my rock through the most intense yet empowering natural water birth.” she wrote. “It was nothing but POWERFUL.”

Regardless of who is with whom, we wish Nick Cannon and new moms Abby De La Rosa and Brittany Bell all the best!