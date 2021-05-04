Aaron Rodgers Ripped By Football Legend, Told To ‘Go Do Jeopardy!’

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ reported beef with his team has retired Steelers quarterback and Fox NFL Sunday analyst Terry Bradshaw steaming mad. Bradshaw laid into Rodgers during an appearance on WFAN’s Moose & Maggie show, going so far as to tell the 37-year-old NFL star to “just retire and go do Jeopardy!”

Terry Bradshaw Has Tough Words For Aaron Rodgers

Terry Bradshaw used his appearance on the Moose & Maggie show to light up Aaron Rodgers for the quarterback’s reported fights with the Packers. Rodgers has allegedly been at odds with his team over its 2020 draft pick when Green Bay picked up quarterback Jordan Love instead of a wide receiver. Bradshaw expressed disbelief that Rodgers had allegedly expressed a desire to be traded to another team.

“For him to be upset, my God, I don’t understand that,” Bradshaw exclaimed, adding, “Who the hell cares who you draft? He’s a three-time MVP in the league and he’s worried about this guy they drafted last year?!” Bradshaw also had some tough advice for the Packers, whose side he clearly took.

“Here’s what I would do: I wouldn’t budge,” he explained. “Let him gripe. Let him cry. Retire. You are [37]. Go ahead and retire. See you later. I’m really strong about stuff like that. It just makes him look weak.” If that didn’t sound like the sort of game Rodgers was interested in playing, Bradshaw had more advice for the younger man. Bradshaw continued, “Probably he should just retire and go do Jeopardy! That’s the way I look at it. But, I wouldn’t budge. I’m strong about stuff like that. I wouldn’t budge a bit.”

The Chances Of Rodgers Getting Traded Are Pretty Low

Despite Bradshaw’s fatalistic view, the general manager of the Packers, Brian Gutekunst, has previously talked down rumors the team was considering trading Rodgers. “I do think he’ll play for us again,” Gutekunst told TMZ. This alleged tension between Rodgers and the Packers comes just after the quarterback wrapped up his guest-hosting stint on Jeopardy!.

He’s currently a front-runner among fans to become permanent host of the show and has publicly expressed interest in taking on the role. The final decision hasn’t been made, however, and with other fan favorites like Reading Rainbow star LeVar Burton still awaiting their turn behind the podium, it’s unlikely that the audience will find out any time soon. In the meantime, there’s been no word on what Rodgers’ plans for his future with the Packers will look like, though the team seems optimistic that he’ll be staying with them for the time being.

